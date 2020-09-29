The Syllabus: Keeping track of COVID-19 cases on campus (cont.)

(The latest in an occasional pandemic series; I've updated this post once below.)
For the past couple of weeks, I've been focused largely on board meetings. All five public boards that I cover (four campus boards of trustees plus the Board of Governors) have met, and several of them produced news (here, here and here, for instance) that distracted me from the COVID-19 coverage that has been 90+ percent of the higher ed beat since early March.
That's a long way of saying that I'm long overdue to write a COVID-19-on-campus update. So here goes:
• Elon University remains on High Alert for the second week and will be on what it's calling a "social hiatus" through Wednesday. The hiatus, announced Friday, came with a long list of restrictions aimed at slowing the COVID-19 spread. Among them: no eat-in dining, no residence hall visits, no club sports or intramurals, no sports practices (which haven't been held for the week prior) and no non-essential off-campus travel. The measures seem to have worked. According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, Elon has seen just 16 new cases in the past three days after recording 51 in the three prior days.
• Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch's confidence seems to have been well-placed. A week ago, Hatch predicted that the university could make it to Thanksgiving break without having to do an early pivot to online-only instruction. Since last Tuesday, Wake has reported just one new COVID-19 case. Its random testing of 599 asymptomatic students last week found no positive cases.
• When I reported earlier this month that High Point University was dealing with 167 active COVID-19 cases, the university said its case count should come down as those students recovered and the university stuck with aggressive safety protocols, contact tracing and quarantine measures. As of today, HPU is down to 41 active cases — 38 among students, and 3 among faculty and staff.
• Campbell University on Friday announced all undergraduate classes will pivot to online instruction for the next two weeks. The university also suspended sports practices (but still played Appalachian State in football on Saturday) and made its food service operations carry-out only. Campbell said its pivot was prompted by a recent surge of positive cases. Its dashboard, however, shows just 46 active cases. There's no trend data, so I don't know what the numbers were before last Friday.
• The increase in clusters (five or more cases in a proximate situation) definitely slowed down after UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University closed their campuses in August. But clusters are still happening across N.C. higher ed. Since mid-September, there have been four clusters reported at Elon (all among athletic teams) and five at Appalachian State (two in dorms, three among sororities). Since the start of the fall semester, according to my count, N.C. colleges and universities have reported 84 clusters. Nearly half have been in dorms; about a quarter have been in fraternity and sorority housing. If I missed a cluster or three, please let me know.
• Speaking of Appalachian State, its COVID-19 numbers are soaring. The university has recorded 167 new cases (all among students) in the past week, including 46 new cases today alone. After hovering in the 50s for much of the September, App State's seven-day rolling average of active cases is now at 119.
• Elsewhere in N.C., UNC-Wilmington is dealing with a lot of active cases, too (129, according to its dashboard). But its daily count of new cases has been in the single digits for the most part over the past week. And UNC-Pembroke seems to have stabilized after a rough start to its semester. UNCP has reported 230 cases since early August, but only 15 of those are active. UNC-Charlotte, meanwhile, has reported 207 total cases since July 1 but has only six active cases among students living in campus housing. The number of positive tests among its campus population has been under 1 percent for the past two weeks.
• Closer to home, UNCG reported nine COVID-19 cases last week, its lowest one-week total since mid-August. N.C. A&T had 24 new cases for the week ending Sept. 24, which I believe is the university's biggest one-week jump. Neither school has recorded more than 100 total cases among students, employees and contractors since July 1. Also last week, A&T was featured in this Inside Higher Ed story about how historically Black colleges and universities have largely escaped the COVID-19 spikes that some other schools have seen.
Update, 3 p.m. Tuesday: Sad news from Boone: An Appalachian State sophomore from Davidson County has reportedly died of COVID-19 complications.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.