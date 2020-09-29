The Syllabus: Keeping track of COVID-19 cases on campus (cont.)

• Closer to home, UNCG reported nine COVID-19 cases last week, its lowest one-week total since mid-August. N.C. A&T had 24 new cases for the week ending Sept. 24, which I believe is the university's biggest one-week jump. Neither school has recorded more than 100 total cases among students, employees and contractors since July 1. Also last week, A&T was featured in this Inside Higher Ed story about how historically Black colleges and universities have largely escaped the COVID-19 spikes that some other schools have seen.

Update, 3 p.m. Tuesday: Sad news from Boone: An Appalachian State sophomore from Davidson County has reportedly died of COVID-19 complications .

