I'm not the only one trying to keep tabs on COVID-19 on campus. Lots of other publications are, too, because there's a lot of COVID-19 going around a lot of different colleges and universities these days. You might have read about that.
Here are a few of those efforts to track COVID-19 at colleges and universities:
• Inside Higher Ed has compiled a list of schools that have changed their semester-opening plans. The publication has counted 177 colleges and universities that so far have changed their minds about their approach to the fall. That number includes UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State University and East Carolina University (which pivoted from some in-person to all remote classes), UNC-Charlotte (which has delayed the start of on-campus instruction) and Salem College (which decided to go online-only this fall after initially saying it planned to reopen its campus).
• USA Today is tracking COVID-19 cases in the counties with Power 5 football schools — counties that have ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 universities, in other words. The newspaper noted an alarming statistic: As the seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell 9 percent nationally last week, it rose by 25 percent or so in counties with a Power 5 football school. Six schools are in coronavirus hot spots: UNC-Chapel Hill (ACC), Auburn University (SEC), University of Iowa and Iowa State University (both Big Ten), University of Notre Dame (ACC, mostly) and Washington State University (Pac-12). The good news is that some Power 5 counties, especially on the West Coast and in Texas, are seeing declines in COVID-19 cases. One quibble: Someone needs to tell USA Today that Duke University moved to Durham County in the late 19th century. For some reason, the paper thinks that the former Trinity College is still back in Randolph County.
• The Appalachian, the student newspaper at Appalachian State, is tracking COVID-19 cases at every UNC System campus. The data are a day or two out of date, but they clearly shows big numbers of COVID-19 cases at three of the 16 state university campuses: UNC-CH, N.C. State and East Carolina. Appalachian State and UNC-Pembroke are right behind them, and UNC-Wilmington and Western Carolina are next. None of the other UNC System schools, however, have reported more than 40 cases so far. That number includes UNCG and N.C. A&T, which are among the larger state universities.
• Here are some up-to-date numbers for the schools listed above: UNC-Chapel Hill (895 cases between Aug. 10-30 and 1,100 cases since February), N.C. State (871 cases since Aug. 10 plus 1,054 people in quarantine or isolation off campus), East Carolina (727 positive tests in the past two weeks), Appalachian State (47 active cases and 254 since late March), UNC-Pembroke (100 active cases and 183 since Aug. 3), UNC-Wilmington (104 cases since July) and Western Carolina (12 cases reported today, 27 last week, 90 since July 1). Meanwhile in the Triad, UNCG (39 cases since July 1), N.C. A&T (37 cases since July 1), Winston-Salem State (four new cases for the week ending Aug. 26) and UNC School of the Arts (no active cases, four total cases since July 1) are reporting much lower numbers than the schools above.
• The local private institutions seem to be hanging in there OK. Elon University (11 new cases in the past week), Guilford College (one active case among nine to date), High Point University (21 active cases) and Wake Forest University (16 new cases in the past week) all show case counts in line with those at most of the UNC System schools.
