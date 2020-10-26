The Syllabus: More on UNCG's Spartan Open Pantry

There's more. Spartan Open Pantry has given out more than $16,000 in gift cards so far this year so people can buy perishables such as eggs and milk. The pantry also is providing clothing (everyday wear and business casual for job interviews), hygiene items (such as toothpaste, tam and toilet paper) and school supplies. It has even given some students what it calls dorm kits — bedding, pots and pans, a coffee cup and other basic items to outfit a dorm room.

Mails said Spartan Open Pantry has kept up with rising demand because the UNCG community has rallied to help. Faculty, staff and student groups have organized collections. UNCG's Staff Senate recently held its annual Spartan Pantry Food Drive, a three-day drive-up and drop-off event to collect food and other needed items. Volunteers are growing in gardens on campus some of the food that the pantry is giving away. Grant money from the Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine Alliance and other groups have helped, too, he added.

"The campus has really just come together," Mails told me in a phone interview last week. He called this campuswide effort "pretty inspiring."

To learn more about Spartan Open Pantry, click here and here.

