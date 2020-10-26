The Syllabus: More on UNCG's Spartan Open Pantry

If you pay attention to higher ed coverage, both locally and nationally, one of the throughlines in a lot of COVID-19 stories is struggle.
Universities are struggling with their budgets. Enrollments are down (especially at the community college level). Fewer students are living in campus housing or buying meal plans, athletic games and whole seasons have been canceled, which has hit hard at some college's auxiliary enterprises. Some of the projected budget deficits range I've seen range from large to mind-blowing.
College students are struggling, too. A lot of students are out of work because restaurant and retail jobs have been slow to come back. A lot of families of college students are facing their own financial struggles because of pandemic-related health issues or job losses. On campus, a lot of work-study jobs and other student jobs have disappeared, too. Colleges that are operating virtually, or that have curtailed some campus operations, or that have reduced the number of students on campus — it turns out that they don't need all those student workers in their cafeterias, libraries and rec centers like they used to.
That brings me back to a short story I wrote last week about a fundraiser for Spartan Open Pantry. Through Thursday, Dunkin' stores in the Triad are giving 40 cents from the sale of every UNCG-themed donut to the food pantry for UNCG students and employees.
That fundraiser will certainly help. But Spartan Open Pantry could use even more because a lot of UNCG students are really struggling this fall.
I wrote a story last fall about the university's pre-pandemic efforts to help hungry students. A year ago, UNCG classified about a third of its students as "food insecure" — that is, they sometimes skip meals because they don't have the money. (Note that this is a national issue not unique to UNCG.)
Since then, and largely because of COVID-19, the demand for food and other assistance has grown. For all of 2020 as of late last week, Spartan Open Pantry (started in 2010 by UNCG's Wesley-Luther campus ministry) has served nearly 2,100 hot meals two nights a week and given away almost 27,000 pounds of food. Andrew Mails, Wesley-Luther's executive director, said those numbers are all way up from a year ago.
There's more. Spartan Open Pantry has given out more than $16,000 in gift cards so far this year so people can buy perishables such as eggs and milk. The pantry also is providing clothing (everyday wear and business casual for job interviews), hygiene items (such as toothpaste, tam and toilet paper) and school supplies. It has even given some students what it calls dorm kits — bedding, pots and pans, a coffee cup and other basic items to outfit a dorm room.
Mails said Spartan Open Pantry has kept up with rising demand because the UNCG community has rallied to help. Faculty, staff and student groups have organized collections. UNCG's Staff Senate recently held its annual Spartan Pantry Food Drive, a three-day drive-up and drop-off event to collect food and other needed items. Volunteers are growing in gardens on campus some of the food that the pantry is giving away. Grant money from the Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine Alliance and other groups have helped, too, he added.
"The campus has really just come together," Mails told me in a phone interview last week. He called this campuswide effort "pretty inspiring."
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!