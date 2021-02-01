The Syllabus: More on Wake Forest's new president

Big news from Winston-Salem on Sunday: Wake Forest University has hired a new president.
Susan Wente will become the university's 14th president July 1. Currently the provost at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Wente will be the first woman to lead Wake Forest.
The Winston-Salem Journal's Richard Craver filed this story Sunday (because he was on the clock and I wasn't). In the light of a new day, here are a few things I wanted to highlight and/or mention:
• Wente has spent her entire higher ed career at elite private universities.
She was on the faculty of Washington University in St. Louis from 1993 to 2002 before coming to Vanderbilt, where she has been ever since. Vanderbilt (14th), Washington U (16th) and Wake Forest (28th) all appear toward the top of U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings of national universities. Wake Forest probably will feel familiar to Wente: Like Vanderbilt, Wake Forest is a big-city research university with a med school, an affiliated medical center and membership in a Division I Power 5 athletics conference.
• She's a cell biologist by education and experience.
Wente's two degrees (bachelor's and Ph.D.) are in biochemistry. (Her dissertation at The University of California-Berkeley was titled "Site directed mutations altering the active site and the nucleotide -binding site of aspartate transcarbamoylase.") Her first faculty appointment was to the cell biology and physiology department at Washington University's med school, where she earned tenure. Vanderbilt hired her away to be professor and chair of its cell and developmental biology department at its medical school.
• Wente came late to higher ed administration.
She didn't take her first full-time administrative role (outside of serving as department chair) until 2009, when she became senior associate dean for biomedical sciences and associate vice chancellor for research at Vanderbilt's med school. Her 12 years in administration does include two big-time positions, however. She has been Vanderbilt's provost, the second-highest role in the university, since 2014. And she was Vanderbilt's interim chancellor for 10 months (from August 2019 to June).
• Her original career plan was to be a dental hygienist.
But after a dispute with her adviser over an English class she placed out of, Wente switched her major to biochemistry, according to this 2014 profile that Vanderbilt wrote on her when she was named provost.
For more on Wente's scientific career, check out this autobiographical essay she wrote in 2011 for a cell biology journal.
• Wake Forest conducted one of higher ed's fastest presidential searches.
Higher ed leadership searches can take anywhere from six months to a year in my experience. Guilford College is on its eighth month of looking for a new permanent president. UNC-Chapel Hill needed 10 months in 2019 to make its interim chancellor the permanent leader. East Carolina University went 53 weeks between the first meeting of its search committee and the naming of its new chancellor in December. Vanderbilt took eight months to find its new chancellor.
At Wake Forest, meanwhile, Nathan Hatch announced Oct. 13 that he would step down as president after 15 years. Wente's appointment was made official Sunday — less than 16 weeks after Wake began its search.
• Wente has no prior North Carolina connections.
None that I can find, at least. Wente is an Iowa native who got her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa, and she has worked at universities in Missouri and Tennessee. That means someone will have to give her a crash course on North Carolina beaches (the best), N.C. mountains (also the best) and N.C. barbecue (ditto, with both styles tied for first in my book).
• Her name is pronounced "WEN-tee," with the accent on the first syllable.
• Wente is Bachelor-approved:
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/DUkhOWSejt— Matt James (@mattjames919) January 31, 2021
Matt James, a Wake Forest alum, is the current leading man of Season 25 of "The Bachelor"
For more on Wente's appointment, click here for the announcement from the search committee, here for more background on Wente, here for her greetings message to the Wake Forest community, here and here for Vanderbilt's take on its department provost (Wente's current boss calls her "a singular leader in higher education") and here for comments on Wente (all glowing, as you would imagine) from Wake Forest folks and others who know her.
