The Syllabus: More on what the new federal omnibus means for local universities, college students and especially Bennett College

A week ago in this space, I wrote about a couple of items (changes to both Pell Grants and the FAFSA) contained in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aka the $2.3 trillion spending bill that keeps the federal government going for another year and provides $900 billion in COVID-19 relief.
This massive piece of legislation, signed into law in late December by then-President Donald Trump, has big implications for higher education — locally, nationally and especially for historically Black colleges and universities like Bennett College here in Greensboro.
I want to dig deeper into this new law. Here goes:
First: Remember the CARES Act that gave money to colleges and college students? The COVID-19 relief package brings back the HEERF (aka the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) for a second go-round.
When institutions got federal money back in the spring, they had to spend half on emergency aid for students and could use the other half to help them deal with the pandemic. A lot of schools used their half to cover room and board refunds and other COVID-related expenses that did a number on their budgets during the spring semester.
In this second round of federal funding, schools will get more money than they did back in the spring. Schools must spend at least the same amount of money on emergency aid for students. They can use the rest to replace lost revenue and cover new expenses. There are some limitations: Schools can't use this new federal money on "pre-enrollment recruitment activities; marketing or recruitment; endowments; capital outlays associated with facilities related to athletics, sectarian instruction, or religious worship; (or) senior administrator or executive salaries, benefits (and) bonuses," etc.
The chart just above shows the amounts that the UNC System schools will get. The feds will give about $30.1 million to UNCG, $22.8 million to N.C. A&T, $10.3 million to Winston-Salem State and almost $1.3 million to UNC School of the Arts.
This Education Department document shows the numbers for all U.S. schools. Among the (rounded) awards to local schools: $15.7 million to GTCC, $2.7 million to Guilford College, $1.5 million to Greensboro College, $1.3 million to Bennett College, $4.3 million to Elon University and $3.7 million to High Point University. Award amounts are based largely on overall enrollment and number of students receiving Pell Grants.
A couple of caveats: Neither the schools nor the students have gotten their federal money. Elizabeth Morra, the UNC System's vice president for federal relations, told a Board of Governors committee Wednesday that these dollars will arrive "any day." I haven't yet seen any word from any local schools on which students will get emergency aid or when checks will go out. Stay tuned for those announcements.
For UNCG, the area's largest university, the federal money is definitely welcome.
In the spring, UNCG directed its nearly $9.3 million in emergency student aid money not just to the university's financially neediest students but also to those who had withdrawn from a course, either because of money troubles or difficulty with online learning or some other pandemic-related reason. UNCG plans to do something similar with its HEERF 2.0 money because its approach in the spring got results, said Andrew Hamilton, UNCG's dean of undergraduate students and associate vice provost for student success.
"There is evidence that our work — and the hard work our students are doing — is paying off," Hamilton told me this week. "The academic performance of our undergraduates in fall 2020 tracked prior fall terms very closely. Indeed, the fall 2019 and fall 2020 grade distributions were very nearly identical."
As for the nearly $20.9 million UNCG will get for institutional use, the university said in September that it was looking at a $24.2 million budget deficit for the current academic year because it's renting out fewer dorm rooms, selling fewer meal plans and parking passes, experiencing a 2 percent enrollment decline and spending a lot of money on personal protective gear, cleaning, COVID-19 testing and technology to deliver more online instruction. Bob Shea, UNCG's vice chancellor for finance and administration, said the budget shortfall will grow in the spring because, he said, "COVID is dynamic and some of our assumptions have not held." The new federal money won't completely cover that shortfall, but it will go a long way toward helping.
"The bottom line is this," Shea added. "The federal and state relief we have received has been essential to our operations and fiscal health. However, it does not solve all our challenges. I can say with confidence that this is true for most all higher education institutions."
He's not wrong about that. A week ago, UNC-Chapel Hill's chancellor announced that the university is bracing for some steep cuts this year and next to address a projected $200 million budget deficit. Because the spring semester is looking a lot like the fall — with more expenses and lower revenues — I'd expect more schools to start trimming their budgets.
Second: This item flew completely under my radar until I saw this Inside Higher Ed story earlier this week:
"Also buried in the omnibus spending package is $1.3 billion in loan forgiveness for HBCUs that borrowed money through the federal government's HBCU Capital Financing Program. The program was established in the 1990s to provide access to low-rate capital that would allow HBCUs to refinance existing debt, make infrastructure repairs and renovations, and work on new construction.
"With more than a billion dollars wiped from their cumulative books, the country's HBCUs will be able to invest in overdue infrastructure improvements, new construction and student recruitment and retention efforts that had been put off due to high monthly loan payments."
That brings us to Bennett College, which between 2001 and 2010 borrowed about $39 million from the HBCU Capital Financing Program to pay for campus renovations, upgrades and new buildings, including a dorm and a classroom/administration building. In 2018, Bennett and 12 other HBCUs had their annual interest payments on loans through this program deferred for several years. That was saving Bennett about a little more than a million dollars a year — big money for a school with an annual budget of about $12 million.
But this forbearance was set to expire in 2023, and Bennett President Suzanne Walsh told me Thursday that the women's college was already trying to figure out how to cover nearly $2.6 million in annual principal and interest payments it would have to start paying in two years. Reduce scholarships? Cut salaries? Hike tuition? None of the scenarios were good.
The legislation forgives nearly $27.8 million in debt for Bennett, which "is insanely good news," Walsh said. "We can breathe and we can put our focus and energy on the right kinds of things" — increasing enrollment, improving facilities and technology and shoring up its finances — "and not have to make some difficult tradeoffs."
Credit for the loan forgiveness plan goes to U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, the N.C. A&T graduate, retired Bennett art professor and champion of HBCUs. She introduced the HBCU Capital Finance Debt Relief Act back in June, and her bill was included in last month's federal omnibus.
Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, called this provision "nothing short of transformational for HBCUs" in a news release put out by Adams' office last month. Saint Augustine’s University and Shaw University in Raleigh are among the colleges that had their federal debt erased.
Third: Anyone with student loans can exhale again: "The Education Department said Wednesday night that at President Joe Biden's request, it is continuing to give student loan borrowers a break from making their monthly payments for another nine months, until Sept. 30," Inside Higher Education reported Thursday. Two other key freezes will remain in place through the fall: collections of defaulted student loans will remain paused, and temporary interest rates on all federal student loans will remain at zero percent. Here are the details.
The initial pause on student loan repayments was put in place in March and has been extended twice before this week's action. The pause had been due to expire Feb. 1.
P.S.: I mentioned last week that the maximum amount of a federal Pell Grant will increase by $150 to $6,495 starting with the upcoming fall semester. That's nice news, but that's not the biggest news. The thing I should have noted a week ago was that the feds have tinkered with the Pell formula so that more people will be eligible for more money. Under the new law, about 500,000 more students will qualify for Pell Grants, and about 1.7 million more students will get the maximum award of $6,495. If you want to get way down into the weeds on the changes to the formula, click here, here and especially here.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
