The Syllabus: More on what the new federal omnibus means for local universities, college students and especially Bennett College

A couple of caveats: Neither the schools nor the students have gotten their federal money. Elizabeth Morra, the UNC System's vice president for federal relations, told a Board of Governors committee Wednesday that these dollars will arrive "any day." I haven't yet seen any word from any local schools on which students will get emergency aid or when checks will go out. Stay tuned for those announcements.

For UNCG, the area's largest university, the federal money is definitely welcome.

In the spring, UNCG directed its nearly $9.3 million in emergency student aid money not just to the university's financially neediest students but also to those who had withdrawn from a course, either because of money troubles or difficulty with online learning or some other pandemic-related reason. UNCG plans to do something similar with its HEERF 2.0 money because its approach in the spring got results, said Andrew Hamilton, UNCG's dean of undergraduate students and associate vice provost for student success.

"There is evidence that our work — and the hard work our students are doing — is paying off," Hamilton told me this week. "The academic performance of our undergraduates in fall 2020 tracked prior fall terms very closely. Indeed, the fall 2019 and fall 2020 grade distributions were very nearly identical."