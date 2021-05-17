The Syllabus: N.C. State's bell tower, now better than ever

Let me say this up front: This is a pro-bell tower (and pro-clock tower) blog. Yeah, I know these towers, common on college campuses, have no practical use in this day and age of cell phones that tell time and play music. But bell (and clock) towers are tall (usually), graceful and often iconic, and the world needs a more little beauty that these towers can provide.
Which is why I was overjoyed to see that N.C. State has finished the major renovations of its Memorial Belltower. The university held a ceremony Friday to dedicate the space around the tower, which is now known as Henry Square for the family who paid to complete the project.
By "major," I mean a top-to-bottom overhaul of the 115-feet-tall icon that badly needed some TLC after getting beat up by the elements for the past century. Water-damaged marble inside the tower was restored or replaced. The tablet that honors the 34 N.C. State alumni who died in World War I was restored as well. New interior stairs replaced most of the ladders used to climb the tower.
The tower's base and exterior granite were cleaned and repaired. An ascending pathway (for those who have trouble with stairs) and four new bronze torchieres (to light up the tower in either red or white) were added.
Best of all, Memorial Belltower now has actual bells — 55 of them, in fact. They replace a speaker system used since the 1940s.
Click here to read everything you could possible want to know about Memorial Belltower and the renovation project. And I do mean everything. The link will take you to 20-some other stories and videos about the tower's history, the restoration project, the student carillonneurs who played bell tower concerts and the relatively new practice of students leaving their class rings in the tower overnight.
Even better, click here for a very interesting and well-done virtual tour of the bell tower. The green and yellow dots show the improvements. A few of the dots depict the tower's dire condition before the work began.
This video is a short guided tour of the structure with Tom Stafford, the retired N.C. State vice chancellor for student affairs and Memorial Belltower tour guide. And this video (below) is of Friday's dedication ceremony and a carillon concert later that same day so you can hear what real bells sound like. The concert starts at the 1:15.30 mark.
Lastly, Memorial Belltower is now a webcam star. Click here to see the NC State Security Live Stream — NCSU Belltower, which went live a month ago. It looks to me that the camera is pointing south.
