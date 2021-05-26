The Syllabus: North Carolina has a new college scholarship and maybe another on the way

• Recovery scholarships to help low-income students with their college bills, childcare, rent, transportation or other expenses. These grants would be $500 per semester for UNC System and community college students and up to $875 per semester for students at private colleges.

• Summer school grants (no specific amount) for students at public and private universities and community colleges.

• Finish line grants of up to $1,000 per semester to help students who are least halfway toward a college degree cover financial emergencies, such as a medical bill or a broken-down car. Students at all N.C. institutions (public, private and community college) would be eligible for these grants

The operative word here is proposal. Cooper's plan still has to go through the woodchipper known as the legislature, and the Republicans who control the House and Senate haven't looked too favorably in recent years on proposals put forth by the Democratic governor. Still, it's a starting point, and we'll see what happens in coming weeks. Both chambers are still working on their budget bills, and it's not yet clear what the final plan for spending North Carolina's share of the American Rescue Plan money will look like, much less whether it will be included in an upcoming budget bill or in separate legislation.

