The Syllabus: Peer groups

The UNC System schools are in the middle of tuition season. N.C. A&T's trustees approved the university's request for 2021-22 tuition and fees last month. UNCG's board will consider its proposal Thursday morning. The UNC Board of Governors will set next year's rates for all state universities early next year.
A tangent in this annual discussion is the price that UNC System schools charge relative to other institutions nationwide. One key annual benchmark is that in-state undergraduate rates for tuition and fees must be in the bottom 25 percent compared to these other schools.
So who exactly are these other schools used in this tuition comparison? They're called peers. Every college and university has a dozen or so peers, which serve as yardsticks on a number of statistical measures. These peer groups also give a glimpse of what kind of higher ed company colleges and universities keep, or think they keep.
I mention this because the Board of Governors approved new peers last month for all 16 state universities for the first time since 2011. The process is complicated and involves a lot of statistical modeling and a little negotiating; click here and scroll down to "UNC System Peer Study" if you want more detail on how it worked.
The result of all this is that UNC System schools are matched up with peers that have similar-ish missions (variables might include a mix of academic programs and percentage of undergraduate students), student demographics (race and ethnicity, family income, age and full time/part time status) and institutional resources (percent of full-time faculty; expenditures on instruction, research or public service; and endowment). I say "similar-ish" because some campuses have few real peers. UNC School of the Arts is one of just a handful of standalone arts conservatories, for instance, and N.C. A&T is the rare historically Black college and university that's (a) big and (b) does a lot of research.
UNC System schools will use their peers for comparisons of things like tuition and fees, student graduation and retention rates, degree and research productivity, and other areas. In one key change, UNC System schools will no longer use peers as the main source of comparative data for faculty salaries because (according to the UNC System's report) "peer sets do not represent a full competitive employment market." The university system office says it's working on a new method to analyze faculty salaries.
These new peer groups will remain in effect until mid-2025.
Here are the new peer sets for the four UNC System schools in the area:
UNCG
N.C. A&T
(A side note: Most of A&T's peers are other R2 universities — that is, doctoral universities with high research activities. But three of A&T's peers above are R1s — doctoral institutions with very high research activity. I wrote about A&T's possible aspirations here.)
Winston-Salem State
UNC School of the Arts
*comparisons will be made to the larger institutions college or school of the arts where possible
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
