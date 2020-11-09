The Syllabus: Reckoning with racism at Elon University

Elon's report is the result of two years of work by a 12-member committee formed by President Connie Ledoux Book. The committee chairman is Charles Irons , the William J. Story Sr. Professor of History and chair of Elon's history and geography department.

The Elon History & Memory Report a fascinating and heartbreaking look at the history of a local institution of higher learning — a history that's hardly unique to Elon, and one with many episodes that took place during most of our lifetimes. Here's the link to the full report if you care to check it out.

