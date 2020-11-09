The Syllabus: Reckoning with racism at Elon University

Here's something that came out right before Election Day during a run of breaking news on the higher ed beat that's still worthy of your attention, and it's this from Elon University: the final report from the Committee on Elon History & Memory.
Like a lot of universities founded in the 19th century, Elon is digging into its recent and long-ago past to see what sort of anti-Black racism existed. The short answer is plenty.
The 52-page report that Elon put out late last month presents the university's racial history in 10 episodes. As the report puts it, the stories show "both shameful examples of anti-Black racism and inspirational accounts of Black achievement, neither of which the institution has, in the committee’s estimation, sufficiently acknowledged in its history or culture."
Some of those early episodes cover the Southern Christian Convention, which founded Elon College in 1889 and "operated within a religious polity that affirmed White supremacy, rejected Black spiritual authority and supported only separate and limited educational opportunities for Black people"; the college's first president, who grew up in a slaveholding family in Alamance County that had a long "record of racial violence and strident White supremacy" well into the 20th century; and the college's fourth president, William Harper, a white supremacist whose name was removed from an Elon dorm in July.
The Elon History & Memory report notes the university's paternalistic treatment of Black workers, students' use of blackface and displays of the Confederate battle flag, and professors who were out-and-out bigots. In one instance, a long-time professor "dramatized his support for the Confederacy by wearing one of his grandfather’s Confederate uniforms to class, and he delighted in being photographed in the ensemble." In another instance, Black students demanded that Elon fire a professor — who also led Elon's publicity office for two decades — because his "overt bigotry has proven detrimental not only to Blacks, but to other minority groups as well," according to the students' petition.
The report points to multiple instances when Elon ignored the achievements of Black students. In 1980, Elon's yearbook didn't publish the annual homecoming spread because for the first time the homecoming queen was Black. Black students, led by two Black football players who risked losing their scholarships, marched on the main administration building and burned their yearbooks in protest.
The report includes 13 recommendations, including setting up a permanent version of the History & Memory committee, telling a more inclusive story of Elon's history, tackling race and related issues in university coursework and develop a new process for naming and renaming campus spaces. ]
One key recommendation is that the university support the Elon University Black Lumen Project, a new effort to "acknowledge and address Elon University’s history of anti-Blackness." The Black Lumen group is working with Universities Studying Slavery, an international group of universities working to acknowledge and atone for slavery and racism in their institutional histories. The 70-member consortium has eight North Carolina members, including Guilford College, Salem Academy and College and Wake Forest University, which in February issued a formal apology for its historical connection with slavery.
Elon's report is the result of two years of work by a 12-member committee formed by President Connie Ledoux Book. The committee chairman is Charles Irons, the William J. Story Sr. Professor of History and chair of Elon's history and geography department.
The Elon History & Memory Report a fascinating and heartbreaking look at the history of a local institution of higher learning — a history that's hardly unique to Elon, and one with many episodes that took place during most of our lifetimes. Here's the link to the full report if you care to check it out.
