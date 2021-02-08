The Syllabus: Rumor control at Wake Forest, and storming Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

COVID-19 never seems to take a break, and neither do university administrators, who are trying to reassure students on one hand and keep them in line with the other.
Wake Forest University and UNC-Chapel Hill both put out COVID-related messages over the weekend as cases surged on one campus (Wake) and threatened to on another (Carolina).
Let's start at Wake Forest, where a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases prompted university leaders to impose more campus restrictions, as I reported Thursday. And by "sharp rise," I mean just that: from 47 new cases from the last week of January to 313 between Monday and Saturday, according to Wake Forest's online dashboard. There were 90 new cases on Wednesday alone, which is a one-day campus record. The six-day total is roughly half of what Wake Forest reported during the entire fall semester.
Wake Forest's senior leaders said Thursday they were considering, if the surge didn't un-surge quickly, a two-week campus lockdown.
That apparently has a lot of folks nervous. The Old Gold & Black, the Wake Forest student newspaper, reported Sunday that an email rocketed around campus this weekend claiming that the university's quarantine hotels were full and that all classes would be moving online. Those claims are untrue and incorrect, a university spokesman told the student publication, and the campus remains at Orange Status.
But that email apparently led Wake Forest to attempt some rumor control. On Sunday the university put together an Instagram story that laid out the current campus restrictions. It also sent out another update clarifying the new rules and reminding undergraduates that there's a statewide curfew that prohibits them from leaving campus "for social reasons" after 10 p.m. day day.
"We know that these circumstances are difficult and can be frustrating," Wake Forest's president, provost and student life vice president wrote. "If we work together, we can move past this surge and reduce restrictions soon."
Next up is Chapel Hill, where UNC-CH students stormed Franklin Street on Saturday night after its highly-ranked men's basketball team beat a highly-ranked Duke squad ...
.. wait, I'm getting an urgent text from our sports editor ...
I'm told that neither team is ranked in the Associated Press men's basketball poll for the first time since Ronald Reagan's first term. That didn't stop students from spilling out onto Franklin Street like so:
Student's rush Franklin Street despite COVID-19 restrictions. Photos by @calliwestra and @_youngbailey. pic.twitter.com/WiF9BpWxF0— The Daily Tar Heel (@dailytarheel) February 7, 2021
That surge of student enthusiasm after a four-point win over a seven-win team led UNC-CH to remind folks that we're still in a middle of a pandemic. Here's the Twitter version of the statement sent to reporters at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game. We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences.— Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) February 7, 2021
UNC-CH followed that up with a message Sunday night that contains two main points:
• The university has received "hundreds" of student conduct complaints. Those students are potentially facing disciplinary action. (Those consequences could be serious: UNC-CH said last week that it evicted nine students from university housing and punished 88 others between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 for violations of community COVID-19 standards.)
• In-person undergraduate instruction would (and did) start today as scheduled. But because some professors complained about this potential threat to their health and safety, faculty can stick with remote instruction for one more week.
Here's more from the Daily Tar Heel and the N&O on the weekend happenings in Chapel Hill. The DTH, meanwhile, got hold of a Snapchat video that shows two UNC-CH basketball players partying with several other folks. And, no, there's not a mask in sight.
