The Syllabus: Some 'encouraging' news on student debt

In this era of all-COVID-all-the-time news on the higher ed beat, it has been a while since I checked in on student debt. Here's the latest on that topic, new this week from The Institute for College Access & Success:
"More than six in ten (62%) college seniors who graduated from public and private nonprofit colleges in 2019 had student loan debt and they owed an average of $28,950. ... This is a lower share of students than the Class of 2018 (65%), and a very slight decline (less than 1%) in total debt from the 2018 average of $29,200."
TICAS, in its 15th annual report on student debt at graduation, calls the "slowing and recent pause in student debt growth for college graduates ... encouraging news." The reasons for the slight improvements, according to TICAS: state governments are spending more on higher education, colleges and universities are awarding more grants, and the nation's economy picked up over the decade, which gave students and families more money to pay college bills.
However, this gain might be short-lived because of — yep, you guessed it — COVID-19. The pandemic has placed a lot of financial pressure on students, colleges and state governments, and there's a good chance this stress will bleed over into the student loan market.
That's the broad overview. Now for some details from the TICAS report:
• State averages vary widely, from an average debt-at-graduation and likelihood of debt of $17,950 and 40 percent in Utah to $39,400 and 74 percent in New Hampshire. In North Carolina, the average debt was $26,583, and 55 percent of the class of 2019 took out student loans.
• School averages vary widely, too. At UNC-Chapel Hill, which attracts wealthier-than-average students and has an endowment of somewhere in the neighborhood of $4 billion, only 40 percent of the class of 2019 borrowed an average of $22,466. At N.C. Central, which has a much, much smaller endowment, 91 percent of 2019 graduates borrowed an average of $44,228. (Central's debt average was the highest in N.C. that year.) Click here for a chart of borrowing rates, amounts and other data for most N.C. schools.
• TICAS notes that debt levels haven't changed much in recent years, which is a good thing. But as this Inside Higher Ed story points out, that flattening might have happened because students have hit the borrowing limits of federal student loans. The TICAS report also doesn't include data on Parent PLUS loans — federal loans that parents can take out to pay their children's college bills — that more and more families are using. That bears watching.
Remember, the TICAS report doesn't show the average debt of all graduates. It's the average of only the graduates who took out student loans. Thirty-eight percent of the class of 2019 didn't take out any federal student loans, thanks to merit scholarships, financial aid grants, family help, private or Parent PLUS loans or some combination of all of these.
Also remember that undergraduates who take out college loans are borrowing, on average, about $7,000 or so each year. So when you see news stories about people with $100,000 or $200,000 in student loan debt, those totals almost without exception include loans taken out to go to law school, med school, or some other post-graduate program. College ain't cheap, but ain't nobody should be going into six-figure debt to get a bachelor's degree.
