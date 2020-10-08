The Syllabus: Some 'encouraging' news on student debt

Remember, the TICAS report doesn't show the average debt of all graduates. It's the average of only the graduates who took out student loans. Thirty-eight percent of the class of 2019 didn't take out any federal student loans, thanks to merit scholarships, financial aid grants, family help, private or Parent PLUS loans or some combination of all of these.

Also remember that undergraduates who take out college loans are borrowing, on average, about $7,000 or so each year. So when you see news stories about people with $100,000 or $200,000 in student loan debt, those totals almost without exception include loans taken out to go to law school, med school, or some other post-graduate program. College ain't cheap, but ain't nobody should be going into six-figure debt to get a bachelor's degree.

