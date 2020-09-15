The Syllabus: The academic year is mostly online, and so are the campus speakers

A long-standing tradition here at The Syllabus was the publication of a couple of monthly roundups of upcoming speakers at area college campuses. I suppose I could just leave those notices in the good hands of the editorial assistant who compiles the N&R's calendar listings. But colleges and universities supply a good deal of the intellectual life of the communities around these parts, and those blog posts were a way to remind y'all of that fact.

But like much of higher ed these days, COVID-19 has done a number on lectures, films, panel discussions and other such events. The spring slate was wiped clean when colleges and universities shut down campus and hustled their students back home. I had low hopes for the fall semester because much of it would be virtual.

But speakers, like students, have returned for the fall semester. There aren't enough upcoming events to justify a monthly roundup like I did back in the pre-pandemic days. But I've knocked out a few here's-who-speaking briefs over the past month or so that I figure it might be nice to have it all in one place.

Let's get to it:

Thursday: The Guilford College Bryan Series starts its 2020-21 season virtually with political pollster and Guilford grad Harrison Hickman (7:30 p.m.; click here for season ticket info). The next two Bryan Series events will be held virtually: scholar and author Dr. Peniel Joseph (Oct. 20) and CNN political analyst John Avlon and "Firing Line" host Margaret Hoover (Nov. 12). Five in-person events are scheduled for the Tanger Center in downtown Greensboro in 2021: political scientist Ian Bremmer (Jan. 14), actress Sally Field (Feb. 2), conservation photographer Paul Nicklen (Feb. 16), former British prime minster Theresa May (March 18) and author Colson Whitehead (April 12).