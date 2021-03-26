The Syllabus: The biggest earners at private colleges and universities

The Chronicle of Higher Ed came out this week with its annual report on compensation at private colleges and universities and, yeah, there are some eye-popping numbers on there. as usual.
Let's go through some of the highlights for 2018*, which is the most recent year the Chronicle could dredge up data for:
Tops in N.C.
The highest-paid private university president in North Carolina in 2018 was Nathan Hatch of Wake Forest University, who was paid $2.06 million. Hatch, who plans to retire in the middle of next year, took home a little more than $908,000 in base salary, a $230,000 bonus and other pay of nearly $849,000. "Other pay" in most cases (and probably here) is deferred compensation that university boards set aside in previous years and pay out when the president hits a certain benchmark, usually years on the job. These balloon payments are why Hatch and another long-time local college president, Nido Qubein at High Point University, have ranked in past years among the highest-paid college presidents in the country.
Hatch, by the way, is 11th nationally on the Chronicle's list for 2018.
The million-dollar club
A recent trend in private higher ed is a growing number of college CEOS are paid more than $1 million each year in salary, bonuses, nontaxable pay and other pay, according to the Chronicle's annual reporting. Five years ago, it was 32. In 2018, it was almost double at 62. But the total membership in the Million Dollar Club has leveled off in recent years. In 2017, 64 private college presidents made more than $1 million that year. In 2016, it was 61.
Three N.C. college presidents got more than $1 million in total compensation in 2018: Hatch, Vincent Price of Duke University ($1.36 million) and Qubein (nearly $1.17 million).
For some context, there are plenty of private college presidents who don't pull down these kinds of paychecks. The Chronicle pulled data for just the 255 institutions that bring in more than $100 million in annual revenue, which works out to less than 20 percent of the nation's private nonprofit four-year colleges and universities. The median compensation figure on the Chronicle's list is somewhere around $700,000. By the end of the Chronicle's rankings, compensation packages are just starting to dip below $300,000. The smaller and not-so-wealthy private colleges I'm familiar with generally pay their presidents somewhere between $200,000 and $400,000 annually.
No. 1 in the nation
The top earner for 2018 was C.L. Max Nikias, the former president of the University of Southern California, who was paid $7.06 million that year — the second highest number ever recorded on the Chronicle's annual survey dating back to 2008. (That's as far back as the online database goes.) The Chronicle reported that Nikias got nearly $1.47 million in base salary and nearly $5.5 million in other pay.
The "other pay" in Nikias' case wasn't deferred compensation. Rather, it was part of the more than $7.6 million that USC paid Nikias in 2018 to quit "amid a sex abuse scandal involving a onetime campus gynecologist," as the Los Angeles Times reported last July. The university agreed this week to pay $852 million to settle the legal claims of 710 former patients of the doctor, who worked at USC's student health center for nearly three decades. Added to previous payouts, this unchecked predatory behavior has cost USC more than $1.1 billion and is, according to the L.A. Times, "the largest sex abuse payout in higher education history."
Coaching paychecks
In most cases, a university president, like a corporate CEO, is the highest-paid employee on campus. But when a big-time university is big into big-time sports, the CEO isn't always the employee with the biggest paycheck.
At Wake Forest, according to the Chronicle's data, three people were paid more than Hatch in 2018: athletics director (now retired) Ron Wellman ($3.05 million), football coach Dave Clawson ($2.28 million), and basketball coach Danny Manning ($2.15 million).
The same is true at Duke. Basketball coach Mike Krzyzeswki ($6.16 million) and football coach David Cutcliffe ($2.75 million) were paid more than Price. So, too, was Neil Triplett ($3.29 million). Triplett, Duke's chief investment officer, is president and CEO of Duke Management Co., the firm that manages nearly $20 billion in Duke-affiliated assets.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
