The Syllabus: The biggest earners at private colleges and universities

In most cases, a university president, like a corporate CEO, is the highest-paid employee on campus. But when a big-time university is big into big-time sports, the CEO isn't always the employee with the biggest paycheck.

At Wake Forest, according to the Chronicle's data , three people were paid more than Hatch in 2018: athletics director (now retired) Ron Wellman ($3.05 million), football coach Dave Clawson ($2.28 million), and basketball coach Danny Manning ($2.15 million).

The same is true at Duke . Basketball coach Mike Krzyzeswki ($6.16 million) and football coach David Cutcliffe ($2.75 million) were paid more than Price. So, too, was Neil Triplett ($3.29 million). Triplett, Duke's chief investment officer, is president and CEO of Duke Management Co., the firm that manages nearly $20 billion in Duke-affiliated assets.

