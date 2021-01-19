The Syllabus: The books that college professors are assigning their students

As you've probably figured out by now, this blog about higher education is named for the document that's as familiar to college students and professors as classrooms, semesters and the chronic lack of campus parking.
Every college class comes with a syllabus, a multi-page document that's usually handed out or posted online on the first day of class. A syllabus, among other things, outlines the material to be covered in a class and what each professor expects of their students. As the Chronicle of Higher Education points out, a syllabus is partly a contract, partly a professor's first contact with students and partly tone-setter for the semester.
What I always look for in a syllabus is the reading assignments. For work reasons, I always wonder what college students are reading (or are supposed to be reading). For my own selfish purposes, I mine each syllabus I come across for additions to my own reading list, which I keep in an ever-expanding Google Doc that's now up to 27 pages.
I'm apparently not the only one who thinks it's a bright idea to check syllabi for written works and other media. The Open Syllabus Project is a nonprofit effort organized by a public policy institute affiliated with Columbia University in New York. Its mission: to collect syllabi from college and university classes around the globe. So far, the Project says it has rounded up 9 million (!) English-language syllabi from 140 countries. (The process is largely automated; some professors share their syllabi directly with the Project, but most are scraped digitally from class and college websites.) The purpose of all this, according to the Project's About page, is to "(help) instructors develop classes, libraries manage collections, and presses develop books."
The upshot of all this (with some caveats laid out in the About page I linked to earlier) is that the Open Syllabus Project has amassed a ton of pixels on what college professors are assigning their students. Want to know which Nobel Prize winner in literature is assigned most often? How about the most-assigned episode of the PBS docu-series "Frontline"? And which college classes have their syllabis included most often in the Project's database? The Project can tell you.
(The answers, by the way: Toni Morrison; "Spying on the Home Front," which details the American government's surveillance of its own citizens; and the top five courses represented in the database are business, education, math, computer science and English literature.)
I stumbled onto the Project via this recent story in the Chronicle, which listed the 10 works assigned most often by professors at American colleges. The list is ...
... not all that sexy, to be honest.
The top three books and four of the top 10 are books about writing. "A Writer's Reference" by Diana Hacker and Nancy Sommers checks in at No. 1, followed by the Strunk and White classic "The Elements of Style," which I have around here somewhere.
Also in the top 10 are a calculus textbook ("Calculus" by James Stewart at No. 4) and a pair of philosophy books written more than two millennia ago (Plato's "The Republic" and Aristotle's "Nicomachean Ethics"). The only work of literature listed is Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" at No. 9. And just in time for the MLK Day holiday, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "Letter From Birmingham Jail" clocks in at No. 10.
The only real eyebrow-raiser on the list is at No. 6: "The Communist Manifesto," in which Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels lay out their new vision of history from their viewpoint in the early 19th century. ("Dialectical materialism" anyone?) Neither the Chronicle nor the Project say why the Manifesto is assigned so often. My guess based on some quick Googling but without actually talking to someone who assigns it? Its examination of social class, industry, capitalism and work remains topical nearly 200 years later. I mean, aren't we arguing yet again about the minimum wage?
In any case, the Project notes that the Manifesto shows up most often in history, political science, sociology, English lit and philosophy courses (in that order), and it most often shares a syllabus with political thinkers like John Locke, Thomas Hobbes, Jean-Jacques Rousseau and John Stewart Mill (also in that order).
If you're wondering what books are assigned most often in business classes around the world or which works appear in syllabi for English classes at UNCG or which authors are assigned most often (Shakespeare is No. 1), you can probably figure it out with a few clicks. Once again, here's the Chronicle's list of top 10 books found on U.S. syllabi, and here's the global top 50 from the Open Syllabus Project.
