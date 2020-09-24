The Syllabus: The budget situation at UNCG

One of the slow-motion effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be on higher ed finances.
N.C. A&T over the summer estimated that it will collect about $8 million less than normal in tuition and student fees. UNC-Chapel Hill is facing a $300 million budget shortfall for the current academic year on top of a $100 million loss in the spring. This morning, N.C. State University announced pay cuts and furloughs in its auxiliary units — housing, dining, transportation and continuing ed — to address a revenue decline of more than $75 million.
This week, UNCG leaders told trustees that the university is looking at a deficit of $24.2 million for the current academic (and fiscal) year. For a university that brings in more than a half-billion dollars in revenue each year, a $24 million-and-change shortfall isn't a crippling amount, but it's still significant.
The big reason for the budget deficit, of course, is COVID-19. A lot of students opted to avoid campus this fall, partly to keep from catching the coronavirus and partly because they didn't have to be there. (UNCG, like most colleges and universities, offered a lot more online instruction this fall than ever before.) Fewer students on campus means UNCG collects less money from its housing, dining and parking operations. Campus housing is an especially big worry. UNCG's dorms are usually full or darn close. The housing operation's break-even point is 89 percent occupied. This year's occupancy rate is 70 percent.
Another factor is UNCG's enrollment decline of 2.1 percent this fall that I wrote about last week. That means the university will get less money from tuition and student fees. Still another factor is the cancellation of UNCG's fall sports season. The athletics department, which brings in about $17 million in revenue each year, announced last month that it will cut its budget and furlough all full-time employees for four weeks by the end of the year.
So what is UNCG's plan to fill in its budget hole? As Bob Shea, UNCG's new vice chancellor of finance and administration, told the trustees' risk management committee Tuesday, three things will happen: UNCG needs to increase enrollment, attract unrestricted philanthropy (i.e. donor dollars that UNCG can spend as it wants) and embrace "expense discipline," which appears to mean spend as little money as possible. UNCG also plans to put some not-yet-spent state money and federal CARES Act funds toward the shortfall.
Chancellor Frank Gilliam said Tuesday he has told division leaders to cut their budgets by 4 to 5 percent, partly to address the current projected shortfall and partly to prepare for a potential mid-year budget cut (aka the dreaded reversion) ordered by the UNC System. Two areas — academics and enrollment management — will see smaller cuts. Gilliam, by the way, called the latter operation "critical" to the university. Because UNCG saw six straight years of enrollment growth before 2020, the university was able to hire 400 new faculty members and set up several new programs aimed at retaining and graduating its students. When enrollment starts going the other way, well, those things won't happen.
Gilliam said he has told division leaders to trim their budgets without cutting jobs. Roughly two-thirds of UNCG's expenses go toward employee salaries and benefits.
"We want to protect people's jobs. We want to make these budget reductions with protecting people's jobs as a guiding principle," Gilliam said Tuesday. "You don't want to put people out of work, and you don't want to put the most vulnerable workers out of work."
The one avenue not open to UNCG or any other UNC System schools is a price increase. University system President Peter Hans said last week that he will tell state universities not to ask for increases in in-state tuition rates or most student fees (except for the health center fee because of COVID-19) for the 2021-22 academic year.
Gilliam said UNCG is in good shape, "but as some people have started to estimate how long can institutions go on like this, it's a big question."
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
