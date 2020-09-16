The Syllabus: The coming and contentious change in how the UNC System picks its chancellors

The UNC Board of Governors is on the verge of making a significant change in how it picks chancellors. And like a lot of decisions that come out of Chapel Hill these days, this one isn't very popular among some faculty, who say it'll give the UNC System president more and maybe too much authority in chancellor searches.

UNC System chancellor searches generally work like this on each campus. The board of trustees sets up a search committee to do most of the heavy lifting over the months-long process. The committee hires the search firm, asks their campus community what they want in a new leader, screens the applications and interviews the candidates. Trustees then recommend two or more candidates to the system office. (It had been exactly three candidates until a year ago.) The UNC System president — now Peter Hans, the former Board of Governors chairman who moved over from the state community college system office in August — recommends one of those finalists to the Board of Governors. The BOG then votes to hire (or not) the new chancellor.

That has been the practice for years, more or less. It was written into a formal policy in 2015 and modified in 2018 largely to give the BOG more input on the back end of the process. Among the 2018 changes: All chancellor searches would be confidential from start to finish, the BOG would get more time to review the top candidate recommended by the presidents, search committees were urged to look for candidates outside of academia, and trustees and BOG members who wanted to be university chancellors had to quit their board seats first.