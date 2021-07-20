The Syllabus: The coming nursing shortage and what it means for higher ed

Meanwhile, close readers of my higher ed coverage will recall that two Triad universities said recently that they're about to start nursing programs: Elon and High Point, both of whom are planning to admit their first nursing students in 2022.

Elon expects its nursing student population to hit 300 within two years after the program begins. (It will offer two tracks: the traditional four-year bachelor's of science in nursing, and an accelerated program for college grads who want to get into nursing.) High Point will start out with a traditional four-year BSN program but might expand into a full-blown nursing school with more bachelor's degree options and maybe some grad-level offerings.

North Carolina higher ed obviously will play a big role in addressing this projected shortage. Twenty-five of the state's 52 public and private non-profit colleges and universities offer bachelor's degree nursing programs, and nearly all of the state's 58 public community colleges offer two-year nursing degrees. Higher ed is heavily invested in nursing, in other words.

When Elon and High Point announced their nursing programs, I remember wondering whether North Carolina needed any more nursing schools because the state already has so many. If the Sheps Center's projections come to pass, I'll probably be wondering why more universities aren't getting into nursing.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

