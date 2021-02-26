The Syllabus: The curious case of the new Fayetteville State chancellor

A week ago Thursday, the UNC Board of Governors emerged from the closed-door portion of its meeting and appointed the new chancellor of Fayetteville State University.
When UNC System President Peter Hans said the name "Darrell Allison," my first reaction was, Isn't that the guy who quit the Board of Governors?
Indeed it was. The BOG's pick definitely prompted a lot of head-scratching. Allison, 49, doesn't have a Ph.D., for one thing. (He does have a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.) For another, he has virtually no experience in higher ed, unless you count three years on the BOG and two years as a trustee at N.C. Central, his alma mater. Most of his professional experience has been in K-12 advocacy on behalf of charter schools and school choice options.
The Fayetteville Observer wrote that the Fayetteville State board chairman said the board unanimously supported Allison. The next day, the university issued a statement that said Allison "has full support of the board.”
An online petition calling for Allison's removal has been signed by nearly 2,000 people so far. It criticized the chancellor-elect for his lack of traditional credentials and a selection process that was "fraudulent, dishonest, biased, flawed and cheated from the beginning."
Myron Pitts, the Observer's opinion editor, wrote Saturday that he's ambivalent about the hire but after hearing Allison at the introductory press conference last week said that "(m)y first impression is that I think he can make a go of it." Two Fayetteville State alums wrote in the Observer that Allison is "one of us" (meaning that he's also an HBCU grad) and "a friend-maker who can bring much-needed resources, both human and financial, to our university." (That's a pretty consistent theme among Allison's supporters: He's well-connected in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, and that will help Fayetteville State.)
The Fayetteville Observer reported Thursday, meanwhile, that Allison's mother-in-law served on the Fayetteville State board until the day before the BOG vote. A university spokesman said Brenda Timberlake didn't take part in the search, and Timberlake told the Fayetteville paper the same thing.
NC Policy Watch did a deep dive this week into how and why Allison got the Fayetteville State job. The publication, which let anonymous sources do a lot of the heavy lifting here, reported that Allison "was added at the last-minute to the list of finalists submitted to the UNC System." The story doesn't say who did the adding but hints that the UNC System office might have played some role here.
I don't have any great insight here, but I can offer a couple of bits of context.
First: The fact that Allison doesn't have a Ph.D. makes him unusual in higher ed but not unique.
There are at least two other UNC System chancellors who don't have Ph.D, the traditional higher ed credential. One is Robin Cummings at UNC-Pembroke. (He's a former surgeon who got his M.D. at Duke and had previous director/executive director experience in regional and state health organizations.) The other is Brian Cole at UNC School of the Arts, who's a doctoral candidate in orchestral conducting at the University of Cincinnati. Cole's predecessor, Lindsay Bierman, now CEO of PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC TV), didn't have a doctorate, either. And neither did the current and previous four UNC System presidents, though one (Tom Ross) had a law degree and one (Bill Roper) was a medical doctor.
Second: Remember that the Board of Governors revised its chancellor selection policy in September to gives the UNC System president the ability to pick one of the finalists that went to the BOG? It seems possible, even probable, that Allison was a "candidate designated by the president," as the NC Policy Watch story points out. But because UNC System chancellor searches officially keep secret the names of all the candidates but the one who gets the job, we'll never know for sure.
Allison starts his new job March 15. He'll replaces James Anderson, who resigned in 2019 as Fayetteville State's 11th chancellor. Peggy Valentine, the former dean of the health sciences school at Winston-Salem State, has been FSU's interim chancellor.
