It's now Wednesday night, and we're three days or so* into the most unusual fall semester of our lifetimes. So how are things going so far?
On Monday: Some UNC System professors, housekeepers and other employees sued the state university system for making them work without sufficient protective gear in what they consider an unsafe environment — namely, crowded state university campuses now (or soon to be) occupied by thousands of college students during a pandemic. The N&O covered that story here; you can look at the lawsuit here. None of the plaintiffs work at schools in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, in case you were wondering. Plaintiffs represent nine of the system's 17 campuses, including N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University.
Also Monday: Elon University decided it wouldn't play football and other fall sports this fall after all. Elon had planned to soldier on after the Colonial Athletic Association announced last month that it was suspending the conference football season. But most CAA schools decided not to play any fall sports. James Madison University in Virginia, one of the other CAA holdouts, said Friday it wouldn't play football this season and on Monday announced that it wouldn't compete in any fall sports.
On Tuesday: Two big college conferences — the Big 10 and the Pac-12 — announced that they won't play football and other fall sports. As of right now, the only Triad school still playing football this fall is Wake Forest University.
Today: The Daily Tar Heel, the UNC-Chapel Hill student newspaper, reported that students and faculty are finding out that some of their classes have been moved to the Friday Center for Continuing Education, about three miles from campus (and right across a parking lot from where the UNC System's Board of Governors meet). According to the DTH, the university moved some classes from main campus to reduce the number of students on the main campus. ("De-densify" is the operative word here.) Some students, meanwhile, say they're having trouble finding rides out to the Friday Center.
Meanwhile, the Chronicle of Higher Ed reported that five more colleges and universities made major changes this week to their fall semesters right before the start of classes. Among that number, Morgan State University in Baltimore and DePaul University in Chicago will be online-only this fall, and Brown University, the Ivy League school in Rhode Island, has delayed the start of instruction until early October. The Brown president, as you might remember, wrote a New York Times editorial back in April under the headline "College Campuses Must Reopen in the Fall. Here’s How We Do It."
Morgan State and DePaul aren't outliers by any means. According to the Davidson College project that's tracking the fall plans for U.S. colleges and universities, 30 percent of schools are either totally online or mostly online this semester.
So things are going about as well as can be expected in this pandemic world we all live in now. Glad you asked.
P.S.: Most Triad schools start classes next week — Winston-Salem State, GTCC and Forsyth Tech on Monday, UNCG and High Point University on Tuesday, N.C. A&T and Elon University on Wednesday. Wake Forest University opens its fall semester the week after.
