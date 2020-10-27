The Syllabus: The Greatest Homecoming on Earth, reimagined for 2020

• GHOE's lineup includes several concerts, game night (on Thursday), a two-night DJ battle, karaoke, early-morning workouts, class reunions, parties and a Saturday night after-party. There will be several interactive events "so it won't be like sitting in front of a screen and watching homecoming for three days," A&T spokesman Todd Simmons told me Monday. Click here for the whole schedule , which looks and feels like the traditional GHOE as much as can be expected during a pandemic.

• One big thing that's new this year: a one-hour film on A&T's homecoming. "Stay @ Homecoming" grew out of a documentary project to commemorate the university's 130th birthday, which is coming up next year. The GHOE footage is from the 2019 edition of homecoming. I'll have more on the film later this week. In the meantime, here's a preview:

The film airs at 9 p.m. Friday on the A&T homecoming site. (Click on "Friday Events" in the Event Schedule dropdown.) It'll be livestreamed, so anyone should be able to watch it.

