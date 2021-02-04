The Syllabus: The latest Silent Sam settlement reveals a few secrets and ties up some loose ends

One of the oddest developments in the fight over Silent Sam — the now-hidden-away statue of a Confederate soldier that once stood on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus — happened in late 2019. The story got even stranger this week.
In November 2019, the UNC System agreed to give Silent Sam to the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and set up a $2.5 million trust fund to preserve the monument. That settlement was made public, and some people objected. That's not the strangest part.
What wasn't disclosed until December was that the UNC System had agreed to a second settlement with the SCV, which had been involved in campus protests at UNC-CH. In exchange for $74,999, the SCV agreed to restrictions on gatherings at any state university campus for the next five years.
If the payment amount looks odd to you, it did to a lot of others, too. As folks elsewhere pointed out, N.C. institutions that want to use public public money to settle lawsuits must get approval from the state attorney general if the proposed settlement is $75,000 or more. The dollar amount in this case, as I'm sure you've noticed, was one buck short of that. And as the DTH later reported, the SCV was able to use the $74,999 payment from the UNC System to sue the UNC System in hopes of gaining control of the statue and a $2.5 million trust fund.
Here's something even stranger about the $74,999 settlement: It was made six days before the trust fund settlement in November but wasn't disclosed Dec. 16, 2019, in the seventh paragraph of this News & Observer opinion piece signed by five members of the Board of Governors, the state university system's governing body.
Lots of people (including me) went, Wait, what?! The parent company of the Daily Tar Heel, the UNC-CH student newspaper, got over that initial shock and sued. It contended that the BOG had violated the state's open meeting laws because no one could recall when or where the board met to talk about any possible Silent Sam settlements.
Turns out, there weren't any Silent Sam meetings involving BOG members.
As the DTH wrote Monday after announcing that it had settled its lawsuit with the UNC System:
"After months of pushing back deadlines and delaying votes, it now appears the members of the UNC System Board of Governors had no part in negotiating either of the November 2019 settlements with the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans regarding Silent Sam's future. ...
"The five (BOG) members charged with eventually bringing a recommendation to the full Board, however, were not part of these negotiations.
"One year — and one lawsuit settlement — later, based on the testimony of UNC System officials, it appears the BOG deliberately misled the public on the role of the five BOG members and their role in the deals.
Oh.
The DTH reported that there were only four people involved in making the deals: a lawyer for the SCV, two attorneys for the UNC System and the top UNC-CH spokesman. (Bill Roper, then the interim UNC System president, signed both settlements but didn't appear to have any direct role in negotiating them.)
The DTH also reported that the five BOG members who signed the op-ed didn't actually write it. The author of the piece was the UNC System's chief spokesman.
Here's more from the News & Observer, which covers a lot of the same ground as the DTH story and includes this comment from Hugh Stevens, the Raleigh media attorney who represented the student newspaper in its lawsuit:
“Public business should be done in the open. Both of these settlements exemplify why that would be good policy.”
For more reading, both the DTH and N&O stories I mentioned above include links to two key documents that might be worth your time: a four-page summary of events surrounding both SCV-UNC System settlements, plus 79 pages of supporting material; and an 83-page transcript of the deposition of Earl Whipple, the UNC System's vice president for communications and the author of the N&O editorial.
This helpful DTH timeline, meanwhile, covers events in order starting with the two SCV-UNC System settlements in November 2019 and ending with a judge throwing out the trust fund settlement last February.
