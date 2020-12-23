The Syllabus: The life and times of Nido Qubein, now and again a documentary

Most higher ed leaders, as I think I've said before, come from higher ed. The vast majority of college and university presidents get a doctorate, become a faculty member and then are promoted through the administrative ranks. That makes higher ed no different from most other industries.
And then there's Nido Qubein, who's the only local college leader who didn't work at a college or university before he was put in charge of one. He's also the only college president I know of who not only has a couple of regional Emmy Awards by association to his credit but also has been the subject of two documentaries.
The first film, "Nido R. Qubein: A Life of Success and Significance" runs for 27 minutes and aired on the Biography Channel in 2013. (You can watch it here on YouTube.) The second documentary, “Nido Qubein: Extraordinary is a Choice,” is a 45-minute film that's included in a new six-part Amazon Prime documentary series on notable people. Both Qubein documentaries were directed by the same person, filmmaker Nick Nanton.
The 2013 film documents the tremendous recent growth of High Point University, which was "a fine institution ... that had lost a little of its spark" (Qubein's words) when Qubein took over as president in 2005. As Qubein put it, he helped guide HPU from "an ocean of sameness" to "a small lake of differentiation" to a "small pool of distinction."
The second film is a blend of old and new interviews, video footage of Qubein's time as HPU president and as a speaker, and a faded clip from what appears to be a VHS promotional tape sent out by his speakers' bureau. It focuses largely on Qubein's own story: from his childhood in the Middle East, where he was the youngest of five children raised by a single mom (his father died when Qubein was 6); to his education in the United States, first at Mount Olive College (then a junior college, now the University of Mount Olive) and then at High Point College (now HPU), where he got his bachelor's; to his first job selling leadership materials to adults (teachers, pastors, youth group leaders, camp counselors) who worked with children; to some speaking engagements that evolved into a career as a business and motivational speaker that put him in front of 200+ groups each year for a while; to helping start a High Point bank (American Bank and Trust, which eventually was absorbed into the former BB&T); to roles on corporate boards and as CEO (Great Harvest Bread); and finally to High Point University, which happens at around the film's 29-minute mark.
I've covered Qubein and High Point University for close to a decade, and I've heard most of those stories before. One I hadn't: Qubein was in line to be chairman of HPU's Board of Trustees in 2004 when the other trustees decided he would make a good university president instead.
But if you don't know much about Qubein, or you've only heard bits and pieces of his life story, these two documentaries are good places to start. I linked to the first video a few paragraphs back, but note that the film is dated, as HPU has added an entire STEM section to its campus since then. The second video is now streaming on Amazon Prime, or you can click here to see it for free on Vimeo.
The latest Qubein documentary has a bit of buzz about it: Earlier this month the film won a regional Emmy in the cultural documentary category, and Nanton picked up a regional Emmy for his directing work on the film.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.