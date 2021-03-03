The Syllabus: The major renovation projects coming, maybe, to the UNC System schools in the Triad

UNC System leaders are feeling pretty bullish about their chances. There's not much drama in its operating budget request (base budget plus money to cover enrollment increases, the NC Promise program, operating costs of new buildings and raises for faculty and staff), and the latest state revenue forecast seems pretty rosy, all pandemics considered.

So keep an eye out for the state House and Senate budgets that will come out in the coming months. In the meantime, check out the details details on the UNC System's capital improvement priorities. Click here , then scroll down to A-6 for the full report.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.

Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.