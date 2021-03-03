The Syllabus: The major renovation projects coming, maybe, to the UNC System schools in the Triad

Welcome to Infrastructure Week here at The Syllabus, when I plan to write a couple of blog posts about some potential construction at colleges and universities in the area.
I want to start with some major UNC System projects that could wind up before the legislature later this year. The UNC Board of Governors last month approved a $1.1 billion wish list of campus renovations and repairs at all state universities, and the four campuses in Greensboro and Winston-Salem are each in line to get a pretty big project.
Let's start with UNCG, which could get the UNC System's biggest single request: $81 million to renovate and expand its main library.
UNCG leaders say that Jackson Library (built in 1950 and added onto in 1973) is one of the busiest buildings on campus. But it doesn't have enough seats or group-study rooms or plugs for phones and laptops. There's also no fire suppression in the library's nine-story tower. UNCG leaders also want a library addition that includes study areas, a visitors center (because Jackson Library is close to the center of campus) and space for large meetings and conferences. (I've written about the Jackson Library's woeful state here and here if you want more detail.)
Over at N.C. A&T, there's no one major project listed. Instead, A&T stands to get money for significant renovations of three academic buildings.
Carver Hall ($20.1 million) was built in 1955 to serve as the main building for A&T's agriculture school, and much of the building hasn't changed a whole lot since then. It's now one of several classroom, lab and office buildings used by the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.
Marteena Hall ($9.1 million) opened on the A&T quad north of the student center in 1980. It houses the math and physics departments.
Price Hall ($16.5 million) dates back to 1952. Over the years it has housed a lot of industrial and technology programs and is used today mostly by the College of Science and Technology. WNAA-FM, the campus radio station, was based there for about 40 years until it moved across campus about a decade ago.
For Winston-Salem State University, the UNC System wants $9.5 million to renovate the Hauser Building. Hauser opened in the early 1970s as the student union. It later housed classrooms and offices, but it's now vacant. The university's latest master plan calls for renovating and expanding the building to turn it into the new home for the music department.
The Stevens Center at UNC School of the Arts could get $29.8 million for the first phase of renovations, roof repairs and some other maintenance items. Built in downtown Winston-Salem in 1929 as a silent movie theater, the Stevens Center is now UNCSA's main performance venue. The 1,364-seat theater last underwent a major renovation in 1983. The latest plan would reduce the number of seats by about 300 but add a mezzanine and more leg room throughout. Other proposed improvements include upgraded sound and lighting equipment.
If you're feeling a little deja vu about all this, well, I feel the same. Most of these projects (Jackson Library, Carver Hall, Hauser Building and the Stevens Center) were included in a bond plan that Gov. Roy Cooper floated in 2019 for K-12, community college and UNC System construction. Funding for three projects (Jackson, Carver, Hauser) were in the 2019 state budget that the legislature approved but Cooper vetoed when the two sides couldn't agree on teacher pay raises and Medicaid expansion. Money for the Stevens Center, meanwhile, was the focus in a 2019 bill that died in committee.
The latest UNC System request for construction and renovation money is four separate but related asks:
• $491.2 million for what the system office calls "immediate repair, renovation and rehabilitation needs. Most of these projects are $10 million or less and includes things like roof repairs, HVAC and plumbing upgrades, fire alarm and protection system improvements and a few building demolitions. The UNC System said these 67 projects at all 17 campuses, PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC TV) and the N.C. Arboretum are its top funding priority for the current legislative session.
• $468.1 million for 19 comprehensive renovation and modernization projects to improve "aging facilities (that) are simply inadequate to support current academic and research needs," according to the UNC System's report to the Board of Governors. All but one of the projects I mentioned above (save for A&T's Marteena Hall) are included here. Other big-ticket items on this list are a renovation and expansion of the UNC-Wilmington Library and renovations of UNC-Chapel Hill's nursing school building and an engineering building at N.C. State. Interestingly, the UNC System isn't asking for new buildings. "Rather than spending limited resources on costly new construction," the UNC System's report said, "the state should invest in comprehensive renovations of existing facilities to extend their useful life, improve space utilization and align with programmatic priorities."
• $143.6 million for nuts-and-bolts "maintenance repair and renovation projects." Almost all of these projects are small, relatively speaking — less than $1 million apiece, in most cases — and most schools could get 10 or more of these. There seem to be a lot of roof, fire alarm and building exterior repairs like in the first bullet point above, but not as large-scale or as urgent.
• $35.5 million to begin planning four new major buildings: a STEM building at N.C. State, a new business school building at UNC-Chapel Hill (which I wrote about here), a new health sciences center at UNC-Pembroke and a new home for East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine. The legislature has approved all four of these projects previously, but two were caught up in Cooper's 2019 budget veto, and federal funding didn't come through for the other two.
At last month's meeting, Board of Governors members made it clear to chancellors that they didn't want any freelance lobbying for these or any other projects, something that has happened in the past much to the irritation of the UNC System office and some campus leaders. But this verbal finger-wagging apparently didn't reach the ears of state lawmakers, who have already filed bills this session to get money for ECU's med school, UNCP's health science center and the Stevens Center.
UNC System leaders are feeling pretty bullish about their chances. There's not much drama in its operating budget request (base budget plus money to cover enrollment increases, the NC Promise program, operating costs of new buildings and raises for faculty and staff), and the latest state revenue forecast seems pretty rosy, all pandemics considered.
So keep an eye out for the state House and Senate budgets that will come out in the coming months. In the meantime, check out the details details on the UNC System's capital improvement priorities. Click here, then scroll down to A-6 for the full report.
