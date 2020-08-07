Over the past seven years on the college and university beat for the News & Record (and now the Winston-Salem Journal), I've seen a regular stream of gloom and doom stories predicting the demise of some / many / all higher education institutions. Here's one: "Half of American colleges will be bankrupt in 10 to 15 years." Here's a counterpoint: "Are More Colleges Closing? (Spoiler Alert: Probably Not)." Also: "One Third Of Private 4-Year Colleges Are At High Risk Financially, Model Predicts." And so on. The higher ed media-industrial complex was big on doomsday scenarios long before COVID-19 was a thing.
There's some truth to the notion that traditional higher ed (excluding the for-profits, which closed en masse over the past decade) is in a spot of bother: According to the Chronicle of Higher Ed, about 90 private nonprofit colleges closed between 2014 and 2018. (The Chronicle's actual count is 129; I counted each multi-campus closure as one institution.) Education Dive counts 65 colleges (nearly all of them private, best I can tell) that have closed since 2016. That said, there are somewhere around 4,000 degree-granting higher education institutions across the United States. We've got a long, long way to go before all or even most schools shut down.
But now that COVID-19 is here, there's a new round of reports that suggest maybe, just maybe, the coronavirus will be the thing that pushes private and public colleges alike over the edge. I want to focus here on two recent analyses — one that looks at some of the financial and other pressures on U.S. colleges and universities in this COVID-19 world, and one that looks at some pre-existing conditions in American higher ed.
First up: Here's a dataset created by Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business.
Galloway measures 442 colleges and universities, including 18 in North Carolina, on two factors that he calls "immunities and comorbidities": a value-to-cost ratio (which considers factors such as U.S. News & World Report rank, acceptance rate, student life surveys, post-graduate salaries vs. tuition) and a vulnerability score, which measures endowments and international student enrollment. Galloway figures those two variables are big in a COVID-19 world: university endowments could take a hit this year if the economy and student enrollment slump, and international students (who pay the full price of attendance) might not make it to campus this fall because of the virus and travel restrictions.
Galloway then groups these schools into four categories: Thrive ("elite schools and those that offer strong value"), Survive, Struggle and Challenged ("sodium pentothol cocktail of high admit rates, high tuition, low endowments, dependence on international students and weak brand equity").
Galloway put four N.C. schools into the Thrive category: Davidson College, Duke University, East Carolina University and UNC-Chapel Hill. (If you're wondering why ECU is in there with some traditional heavy hitters, two words: low tuition. That low-price metric seems to work to the advantage of public universities in this analysis. Nearly all of the schools in the Challenged category are private, and more than a third in the Thrive category are public universities.)
Among local schools, N.C. A&T and Wake Forest are in the Survive category along with N.C. State University. UNCG, Guilford College and Salem College are in the Struggle category. And Elon University is in the Challenged category, along with Campbell University.
I was a little surprised to see Elon and Campbell where they were. Both universities have come a long way in a relatively short time. But this exercise is a snapshot, not a longitudinal study, and I suspect both schools would say they have ambitions well beyond what this particular set of numbers show now.
One caveat that Galloway notes: The data "should be taken as directional and relative" — someone had to end up in the Challenged category, in other words. About 20 percent of schools are in each of the top and bottom categories, and 30 percent are in each of the middle two. Also, this dataset leaves out the vast majority of the nation's four-year colleges. That's a long way of saying there are probably colleges out there that are in much more serious jeopardy than the ones in the Challenged group.
Here is his dataset (in Google Sheets form) so you can dig into the numbers for yourself. And here is his blog post that explains the methodology and other things. The comments below the blog post offer a lot of pushback on his methods and his findings. It's a robust discussion of facts and factors to consider when trying to gauge the health of American colleges.
Next up is this effort from The Hechinger Report, which covers K-12 and higher ed nationally. The publication, working with three university professors, compiled what it's calling a Financial Fitness Tracker for the nation's public and private nonprofit two- and four-year institutions.
The tracker looks at four key areas over the past decade for each school: freshman enrollment trends, student retention rates, change in average tuition and fees revenue per student and either the change in state appropriations (for public universities) or change in the ratio of endowment to total expenses (for private colleges).
"The stress test is not a crystal ball to predict closures," the Hechinger Report writes. "Many colleges on the verge of collapse remain that way for years, continually finding ways to survive. Others, whose circumstances may look less dire, can close suddenly. Interpreting the nuances of any given institution’s financial situation is complicated. Even so, experts say the metrics in the tool provide valuable insights."
The findings are kind of grim: Hechinger found more than 500 schools (out of 2,264 listed) with red flags in two or more categories. Some states and regions have more stressed-out colleges than others. A majority of schools have seen enrollment declines over the past decade. And plenty of schools are seeing declines in tuition revenue, state appropriations and their endowments, which help pay for things like scholarships.
I didn't see any surprises among local or North Carolina schools. Among the UNC System campuses, only Elizabeth City State had warning flags in two areas (enrollment and appropriations). But it was a different story among the state's private colleges. Of 35 members of the N.C. Independent Colleges & Universities, nine schools had red flags in two or more areas, and three schools (Bennett College in Greensboro, St. Andrews University and William Peace University) showed warning signs in three categories.
Several other area schools had some issues in one area, according to the financial tracker. That number include Greensboro College (retention), Guilford College (enrollment) and High Point University (endowment). The Hechinger Report analysis raised no flags over Elon's data (or Wake Forest's or Salem's).
Here's a direct link to the Financial Fitness Tracker, and here's the methodology. The Hechinger effort and Galloway's data will give you plenty of things to distract you from the upcoming start of the fall semester.
