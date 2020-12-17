The Syllabus: The Virginia Dare name will remain at UNCG for now

As promised, UNCG trustees met Wednesday afternoon to talk more about their campus naming policy — that is, the policy that governs when and how names are assigned to (or removed from) buildings, rooms, scholarships, professorships and all other facilities and programs that could have a name attached (or detached).
And as I figured they would, trustees voted to leave the name of the Virginia Dare Room in the Alumni House right where it is for now. That's the short version of what happened Wednesday.
If you missed my story from Tuesday — and you should probably read it now just so we're all caught up — there has been a tug-of-war over the name of the main room inside UNCG's Alumni House.
The alumni board, which traditionally has say over the house, wanted to revert to the room's original name ("Great Hall") until it could find a donor willing to pay for Alumni House renovations. (The room presumably will be renamed for that donor; UNCG officials said they're trying to line up a gift of $500,000.) Trustees, who by UNC System policy are responsible for campus buildings, said no to that change earlier this month.
What complicated the whole UNCG situation is (a) trustees never formally named the Virginia Dare Room in the first place, and (b) Virginia Dare had been co-opted a century ago and somewhat more recently by white supremacists. UNCG's Faculty Senate and some university officials were a tad uncomfortable with that association.
The longer version is that trustees took three votes Wednesday at the end of a 90-minute meeting, and they all passed mostly unanimously.
The first vote was to rescind the moratorium, put in place Dec. 3, on the university's new naming policy. That policy, which the board approved back in July, goes back into effect.
The second vote ordered UNCG administrators to revise the naming policy.
And the third vote leaves the Virginia Dare Room name unchanged for now — but not necessarily for good — until trustees can rework the naming policy.
Based on what I heard at Wednesday's meeting, the changes to the naming policy probably won't be extensive and most likely will focus on two areas: the dollar threshold that decides who approves a name, and the process for removing a name.
The current policy sets the naming threshold at $100,000. Naming donations above that amount go to trustees for approval; donations at or below that number are signed off by the chancellor, who later tells the board what has been named. UNCG leaders established that number in July because the university is in the early stages of a major fundraising campaign that probably will generate a lot of $5,000 and $25,000 and $50,000 naming gifts, and approving them all will take a lot of trustees' votes and time.
But several trustees said they'd prefer to approve every name because, well, it's their responsibility. Trustee Ward Russell suggested the board consider all instances in which a campus space or program will be named for individuals, families, corporations and "any name that has political or social issue connotations."
"So ... you are wanting to approve (the names of) all benches and trees as well?" Beth Fischer, UNCG's vice chancellor for university advancement asked Russell.
"If it's a name and it has the potential to create a rift for the university, we should approve it," Russell replied.
The un-naming portion of the policy, meanwhile, is specific in one way but vague in another.
It clearly lists the reasons why UNCG might un-name something: the honoree is arrested or becomes embroiled in scandal, or the donor fails to keep up payments on the pledge. But the policy (and I'm looking at you, Section 6.1.3) doesn't say exactly who's responsible for removing a name. The board said very clearly Wednesday that it wants to be in control of any future un-namings.
Trustees want to see a revised naming policy at their next regularly scheduled meeting, which is in March. But if the university finds a donor who's willing to put their name on the Virginia Dare Room before then, trustees will consider renaming that space.
Trustee Linda Sloan said Wednesday's votes don't mean the board is opposed to what alumni want to do with the Virginia Dare Room or the Alumni House, or that the name of the Virginia Dare Room can't change at some later date.
"I think that we should couch this as a procedural issue, that the Board of Trustees is trying to make sure our policies are written carefully, that our procedures are in line," Sloan said. "We just need to have a little bit more time to do this in the correct way."
Earlier, Trustee Vanessa Carroll had asked: Now that UNCG's naming policy is back in effect, what would prevent university leaders from un-naming something else on campus?
"What stands in the way is the common sense of the administration," board Chairwoman Betsy Oakley replied. "I'm hoping they understand that, and I'm sure that they do."
Campus un-namings, by the way, are pretty rare, though they might seem more common than they are simply because they can attract a lot of media attention. I've covered UNCG off and on for nearly two decades, and I can only recall two un-naming episodes: this one, and UNCG (formerly Aycock) Auditorium.
P.S. I know you don't come here for book recommendations, but by happenstance over the summer I read "The Secret Token: Myth, Obsession, and the Search for the Lost Colony of Roanoke," the book by journalist Andrew Lawler that I referred to in my original story on the Virginia Dare naming issue.
I've spent a lot of summer vacations at Nags Head, and I'm a big fan of most anything about written the Outer Banks, the Wright Brothers and the Lost Colony. Lawler's book starts with the original 16th century transatlantic voyages and the founding of the Roanoke Island settlement, then delves into all the mysteries and long cons surrounding the Lost Colony — the hunt for the site of the settlement, where the colonists might have wandered off too, the Dare stones, Site X, and, yes, the embrace by white supremacists of the first English child born in the New World.
It's a well done and fascinating book, and I recommend it.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
