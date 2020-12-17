The Syllabus: The Virginia Dare name will remain at UNCG for now

Trustee Linda Sloan said Wednesday's votes don't mean the board is opposed to what alumni want to do with the Virginia Dare Room or the Alumni House, or that the name of the Virginia Dare Room can't change at some later date.

"I think that we should couch this as a procedural issue, that the Board of Trustees is trying to make sure our policies are written carefully, that our procedures are in line," Sloan said. "We just need to have a little bit more time to do this in the correct way."

Earlier, Trustee Vanessa Carroll had asked: Now that UNCG's naming policy is back in effect, what would prevent university leaders from un-naming something else on campus?

"What stands in the way is the common sense of the administration," board Chairwoman Betsy Oakley replied. "I'm hoping they understand that, and I'm sure that they do."

Campus un-namings, by the way, are pretty rare, though they might seem more common than they are simply because they can attract a lot of media attention. I've covered UNCG off and on for nearly two decades, and I can only recall two un-naming episodes: this one, and UNCG (formerly Aycock) Auditorium.