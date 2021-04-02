The Syllabus: The worrisome drop in community college enrollment

Its #RealCollege 2021 survey (click here to read the full report) found that the pandemic put a lot of stress on community college students. They were more likely than their peers at four-year schools to be dealing with COVID-related illnesses or deaths of family members or close friends, more likely to be taking online-only courses, more likely to be attending colleges that closed their campuses, more likely to be taking care of a family member or their children while attending class, more likely to have lost a job or had their hours cut at work. It's no wonder that among the students who answered the #RealCollege survey that part-time enrollment went from 39 percent to 56 percent last fall. That's a worrisome trend, as students who enroll only part time will take longer to finish and increase their chances of dropping out.