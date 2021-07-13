The Syllabus: These are the speakers coming to Elon University this year

Here's yet another sign that the upcoming academic year in higher ed will once again be normal, or pretty close to it: Elon University recently announced the lineup for its Speaker Series for 2021-22.
Here it is:
Sept 24: U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd, who will speak at Elon's Fall Convocation. Lloyd is a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, an Olympic gold medal winner and current captain of the U.S. women's national soccer team. She'll be joined by Danny Madaroski, her trainer.
Oct. 21: Leo Lambert, Elon's president emeritus. He'll be joined by Peter Felten, who directs the university's Center for Engaged Learning. The pair have written a couple of books on higher ed.
Jan. 11: Actor BD Wong will deliver the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address. Wong won a Tony Award in 1988 for his role in "M. Butterfly." Since then, he has acted in a bunch of TV shows and movies, including the "Jurassic Park" franchise (he plays Dr. Henry Wu), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Oz" and "Mr. Robot."
Feb. 8: Eric Liu, the co-founder and CEO of Citizen University, a nonprofit that's (according to its website) trying "to build a culture of powerful, responsible citizenship across the country." He was a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton and has written several books on civics, leadership and ethnicity.
March 31: Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin will deliver the annual Baird Lecture. He was twice a mission specialist on Space Shuttle Atlantis and is the author of a 2017 memoir.
April 5: Belle Liang, a professor of counseling, developmental and educational psychology at Boston College. She's also the principal investigator of the Purpose Lab, which, among other things, studies the concept of purpose in youth.
Other speakers Elon have invited to talk this fall are young adult author Jason Reynolds (Sept. 21, virtual), who with Ibram X. Kendi co-wrote “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You" (which was Elon's Common Reading pick this year); and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Brittany Kaiser (Sept. 28, in person).
Click here for times, venues and ticket information. To get tickets — most of these events will cost you $15 unless you have an Elon ID — call (336) 278-5610.
UNCG (Geena Davis, Margaret Atwood) and Wake Forest University (Malcolm Gladwell, Madeleine Albright/Gen. Colin Powell, Yo-Yo Ma) previously unveiled their major speakers for 2021-22. Even without the not-yet-announced lineup for the Guilford College Bryan Series, 2021-22 is shaping up to be a good year if you're into lectures.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.