The Syllabus: Tracking COVID-19 cases on campus (cont.)

• At the other area schools that have in-person classes this fall, Greensboro College , Guilford College and UNC School of the Arts each have reported fewer than 30 cases so far this semester. Winston-Salem State is seeing a slight rise in cases — 11 cases in the past week — but has recorded only 69 so far this fall.

• The New York Times continues to compile national data on COVID-19's spread among colleges and universities. Its Covid-on-campus tracker shows more than 214,000 cases nationwide as of Oct. 22.

Reminder: We're less than a month from the end of the in-person portion of the fall semester. All area schools will close their campuses at the Thanksgiving holiday and finish the semester online if there's any semester left to be finished. After that comes winter break, and most college students in the area won't return to campus until mid-January or in some cases February.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.

