The Syllabus: Tracking COVID-19 cases on campus (cont.)

While election officials in North Carolina and elsewhere continue to count votes, local colleges and universities keep compiling data on COVID-19 on their campuses. Here's where we stand now:
• Elon University remains at Level 3-High Alert for a second week after reporting nearly 300 new cases in a week (between Oct. 23-30). Since then, the numbers are looking better — Saturday (28 cases) was the worst day, but Monday (8) and Tuesday (7) saw single-digit increases for the first time in a while. As of Thursday morning, Elon had nearly 200 active cases and 528 students in isolation or quarantine — high numbers to be sure, but lower than a week ago. Also, according to the latest update from the university, Elon did nearly 4,500 COVID-19 tests since Oct. 26, and just 2.3 percent came back positive. That's almost two full points lower than Alamance County as a whole.
• Wake Forest University has been at Orange Status for two weeks as of Thursday (i.e. today if you're reading this Nov. 5) and will remain there through at least next Thursday. That's significant, as this means the stricter limits on club meetings, gatherings and campus dining will continue for at least one more week. (Elon has similar restrictions.) But Wake Forest's surge retreated quickly. Since reporting 119 new cases in a three-day span last month (Oct. 20-22), Wake Forest has recorded just 15 new on-campus cases in the past week.
• There doesn't seem to be much change either way at UNCG or N.C. A&T, the area's two largest universities, which continue to see a steady-but-not-spikey increases in cases. UNCG has reported roughly 20 new cases each week for the past month and 207 since July 1. A&T on Tuesday reported a cluster, its fourth, of nine students in a residence hall. A&T has recorded 270 cases since July 1. For context, Elon (709 cumulative cases) and Wake Forest (390 cumulative cases) are both smaller than the two local UNC System schools but have reported many more cases.
• High Point and Appalachian State universities, which both dealt with high numbers of COVID-19 cases earlier this semester, seem to have weathered the COVID-19 storm. HPU says it currently has just 12 active cases, which is way down from the 171 it reported in early September. Appalachian State, meanwhile, is down to just 25 active cases a month after topping 200, and the rate of positive on-campus tests has been below 1 percent for each of the past two weeks. In a slightly more grim statistic, Appalachian State recorded its 1,000th on-campus student case last week. The other three N.C. institutions that hit this milestone (UNC-Chapel Hill, N.C. State and East Carolina) all went to online-only learning earlier this semester. Appalachian State didn't (over lots of objections from lots of folks) because it didn't hit 1,000 cases until late October as opposed to August.
• At the other area schools that have in-person classes this fall, Greensboro College, Guilford College and UNC School of the Arts each have reported fewer than 30 cases so far this semester. Winston-Salem State is seeing a slight rise in cases — 11 cases in the past week — but has recorded only 69 so far this fall.
• The New York Times continues to compile national data on COVID-19's spread among colleges and universities. Its Covid-on-campus tracker shows more than 214,000 cases nationwide as of Oct. 22.
Reminder: We're less than a month from the end of the in-person portion of the fall semester. All area schools will close their campuses at the Thanksgiving holiday and finish the semester online if there's any semester left to be finished. After that comes winter break, and most college students in the area won't return to campus until mid-January or in some cases February.
