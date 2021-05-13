The Syllabus: UNCG's $1,500 housing grant helps fill up its dorms

Click here for more details and a FAQ.

The freshman housing numbers are encouraging for UNCG, which saw a 12 percent decline in first-year students in fall 2020 from the previous year.

Nationally and locally, a lot of students sat out the 2020-21 academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — either because they didn't want to take online classes, they didn't think it was safe to be on campus or they didn't have the money.

Undergraduate enrollment across the country was down 3.6 percent in fall 2020. The spring 2021 semester numbers were even worse, as enrollment fell 5.9 percent from the prior spring.

The biggest declines have been at community colleges, which affects schools like GTCC directly (because it's a community college) and schools like UNCG indirectly (because it accepts more than 1,000 new transfer students each fall from N.C. community colleges). What's keeping the higher ed train on the rails at the moment is growth in grad school enrollment.

Because there's a COVID-19 vaccine and the pandemic's grip seems to be loosening, there are a few signs pointing to a college enrollment bounce-back in the fall. UNCG's housing numbers are just the latest harbinger. We'll know more in the fall when students show up (or not).

