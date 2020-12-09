The Syllabus: UNCG's connection to a new Nobel laureate

If you're an English major (current or former), a Goodreads lurker or someone who pays attention to art and culture, you might have seen that the Nobel Prize in literature was awarded this year to American poet Louise Glück "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
Glück is renowned for her poems that, as the Nobel judges put it, "are characterized by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her. In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self."
Glück (pronounced "Glick") is a past winner of the National Book Award (for "Faithful and Virtuous Night" in 2014) and a Pulitzer Prize (for "The Wild Iris" in 1992) and many other prizes and honors too numerous to list here. She's also a former U.S. poet laureate and a current adjunct professor of English and writer-in-residence at Yale University in Connecticut.
Glück is only the third American woman and 13th American overall to win a Nobel in literature — a list that includes Toni Morrison, Pearl Buck, William Faulkner and John Steinbeck. Impressive company indeed.
Well before she was famous — and here comes the local angle I know you've been anticipating — Glück spent a semester at UNCG.
A UNCG Magazine story published Monday under the headline "Yes, Nobel laureate Louise Glück was a Spartan" goes into detail about her brief time as a visiting lecturer on the Greensboro campus.
According to the story, Glück was at UNCG for the spring 1973 semester, five years after the publication of her first collection of poems and a couple of years before her second book that scholars and critics consider to be her breakthrough work. Gluck taught two classes that semester — an introduction to poetry to first-year students and a poetry workshop to grad students in the MFA program.
The UNCG Magazine story also tells about Glück's return to campus for a reading nearly a quarter-century later:
"Creative Writing faculty Stuart Dischell remembers the visit well. He still has a list of poems that were read that night, handwritten by Glück herself, safely kept in his copy of 'Meadowlands.'
"Dischell fondly recalls how, after the reading, which happened on a frigid March night, some of the creative writing students planted irises in the still-frozen ground of the reception host’s home on Rankin Street, in honor of Glück and her 1993 Pulitzer Prize winning collection of poems, 'The Wild Iris.'"
Click here to read the whole thing.
Glück received her Nobel on Monday at her home in Massachusetts. (Because of the pandemic, the Nobel Prize ceremony, normally held in Sweden, is virtual this year.) And that might be a good thing, as the attention seems to have spooked Glück. She spoke to reporters for less than a minute outside her home when the award was announced in October, (although she did speak at length later that day to a New York Times reporter who presumably wasn't camped on her doorstep). As Glück put it this week, "The light was too bright. The scale too vast." Glück reportedly declined to give the traditional Nobel lecture required of all winners via video. Instead, she wrote out her remarks. You can read that essay here.
If you're into the Nobel Prizes, the lectures from the other 2020 winners are posted here, and the prize ceremonies will be streamed Thursday at the same link.
And if you're a fan of Glück, her publisher says her next collection of poetry, "Winter Recipes from the Collective," will come out sometime in 2021.
