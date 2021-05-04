The Syllabus: What fall 2021 might look like on campus (N.C. A&T edition)

Elon also has two versions of its plan: one for lower-risk conditions if things continue to improve (which Elon thinks will happen), and one for if conditions deteriorate. You can read more about Elon's recommendations here, some of which are still subject to tweaking by academic departments. If you like details, I'd encourage you to read the 13-page recommendations document, which shows you how many moving parts a university has.

One thing Elon doesn't have is a vaccine requirement. Duke and Wake Forest universities already have mandated vaccines for returning students. Elon, meanwhile, said "a vaccine requirement is a larger institutional decision that will be made in the coming weeks." Only four N.C. schools have a mandate; that number is up to 209 nationally, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

* "Seems" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in my lead-in sentence. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in North Carolina is down to about 1,700 — or where things were back in early October. But hospitalizations remain stubbornly above the 1,000 mark, and about 6 percent of all N.C. residents checked for COVID-19 produce a positive test. Things are certainly better than they were back in January, but this thing isn't over. Not by a long shot.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal. Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR. Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.