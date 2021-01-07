The Syllabus: What N.C. A&T plans to do with part of its $45 million windfall

"Martin called back and found a person speaking on behalf of a donor who wanted to make a special gift. The chancellor was pleased. He had just landed a record $5 million donation in September and hoped this one might be comparable, to benefit a school with 12,000 students.

"Then he learned the donor wanted to give nine times that much. Then he heard the donor was one of the world’s richest people: author MacKenzie Scott. Then he heard, shockingly, there were no conditions on the use of the money. Scott, whom he had never met, trusted that the North Carolina A&T leadership would know what to do.

"A few weeks later, $45 million landed in the university’s account.

“'We all just went berserk with joy,' Martin recalled last week in a Zoom interview."

"Zoom" is another one of those words we all learned last year. And "berserk" might be the best way of all to describe 2020.

Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal. Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR. Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.

