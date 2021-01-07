The Syllabus: What N.C. A&T plans to do with part of its $45 million windfall

Maybe the biggest surprise on the higher ed beat in 2020 — "shock" probably isn't too strong a word here — was the financial windfall that came out of nowhere for some U.S. colleges and universities.
In July, MacKenzie Scott — novelist, philanthropist and formerly married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — announced that she was giving away $1.7 billion-with-a-b to 116 organizations. Among that group were six of the nation's better-known historically Black colleges and universities: Howard University in D.C., Morehouse and Spelman in Atlanta and Tuskegee University in Alabama.
Five months later, Scott outdid herself. She announced another $4.2 billion in no-strings-attached gifts to 384 organizations, including Goodwills, YMCAs, United Way chapters (including the one in Greensboro), food banks and another 35 colleges and universities. Most of the higher ed recipients were HBCUs, community colleges and other institutions that largely serve students of color.
The individual amounts were record-smashing. Winston-Salem State ($30 million) and Elizabeth City State ($15 million), two of the three N.C. schools to benefit from Scott's largesse, said their donations were the biggest in their histories. N.C. A&T's $45 million gift was its largest ever by a factor of seven.
The next question for all of these institutions: What to do with all that money?
A&T, when the gift was announced, said it planned to spend the money on four broad areas that focused on students and academic programs.
Late last month, A&T announced something definite: a new full-ride merit scholarship.
A&T's new February One Scholars program will award 15 full scholarships each year to incoming first-year students starting this fall. The first scholarships will be given to students in three A&T colleges — Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Education; and Health and Human Sciences. (Each college can award five scholarships.) These scholarships cover tuition, fees, room and board, and they're good for four years if students keeps up their grades. February One scholars also will take part in A&T's honors program.
To be considered, students must have a minimum weighted high school GPA of 3.75, minimum scores of 1,270 on the SAT or 27 on the ACT (but note that test scores are optional this year at A&T and other UNC System schools because of the pandemic), and a demonstrated record of leadership and service.
The February One Scholars is A&T's third full-ride scholarship. The other two are the Dowdy Scholars (named for A&T's first chancellor and sixth president) and the Cheatham-White Scholars (named for a pair of Black congressmen who represented North Carolina in the latter years of the 19th century). The February One Scholars are named for the iconic date in 1960 when four A&T freshman launched the sit-in movement in downtown Greensboro.
To learn more about A&T's new scholarship, email the University Honors Program at ncathonors@ncat.edu.
P.S. I used the word "windfall" earlier on purpose. In many cases, university donations come after some amount of wooing and back-and-forth between donor and institution. Buildings don't just name themselves, in other words.
In this instance, however, A&T and other institutions were contacted by a rep for Scott. If Scott's team liked what they heard — Scott said she started the second round of donations with a list of nearly 6,500 organizations — Scott cut them a check.
The Washington Post talked to A&T Chancellor Harold Martin last month about the university found out about this "bolt-from-the-blue" gift:
"With no advance notice, the billionaire’s representatives launched a flurry of emails and telephone calls this year to unsuspecting colleges and universities across the country dedicated to serving large numbers of Black, Latino and Native American students.
"In early October, one such message reached Harold L. Martin, chancellor of North Carolina A&T State University, the nation’s largest historically Black university.
"Martin called back and found a person speaking on behalf of a donor who wanted to make a special gift. The chancellor was pleased. He had just landed a record $5 million donation in September and hoped this one might be comparable, to benefit a school with 12,000 students.
"Then he learned the donor wanted to give nine times that much. Then he heard the donor was one of the world’s richest people: author MacKenzie Scott. Then he heard, shockingly, there were no conditions on the use of the money. Scott, whom he had never met, trusted that the North Carolina A&T leadership would know what to do.
"A few weeks later, $45 million landed in the university’s account.
“'We all just went berserk with joy,' Martin recalled last week in a Zoom interview."
"Zoom" is another one of those words we all learned last year. And "berserk" might be the best way of all to describe 2020.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
