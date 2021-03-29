The Syllabus: What should UNC-Chapel Hill call three of its buildings?

Here's something different: A North Carolina university wants help in renaming three of its campus buildings.
Normally, university boards of trustees make these sorts of decisions behind closed doors. In many cases, especially recently, the names of campus spaces — buildings, classrooms, conference rooms, office suites, athletics facilities and so on — are tied to donations. Very rarely does anyone who's not a trustee, a senior administrator or an advancement officer have any say-so on campus names.
So it was a little surprising to me to see UNC-Chapel Hill late last week announcing an open call for names for three campus buildings:
#UNC has an important task ahead of us in renaming buildings on campus and celebrating those who have helped move our University forward. We want the Carolina community involved in this process, so we're announcing an open call for names for consideration. https://t.co/HOjYEBhUHQ— Kevin Guskiewicz (@KevinGuskiewicz) March 26, 2021
The three buildings are the former Aycock Residence Hall; the former Carr Building that houses the student affairs office; and the former Daniels Student Stores, home to the university's book store and the densest concentration of Carolina blue items on the planet.
These naming opportunities are available because UNC-CH trustees in 2020 unnamed three buildings that had connections to white supremacy. Charles B. Aycock (the former governor) and Josephus Daniels (the former editor of the News & Observer) were leaders in the state's white supremacy campaign that began in the late 19th century, and Julian Carr was a UNC-CH grad who's famous for creating Bull Durham tobacco and infamous for his Silent Sam speech a century ago. (Here's more on those three and their former namesake buildings via the university.)
UNC-CH already has collected 27 potential names in what it calls its Honorific Naming Registry. Most have some connection to the university. Some are familiar (like civil rights attorney Julius Chambers, basketball player Charlie Scott and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists W. Horace Carter, Lenoir Chambers and Vermont C. Royster). Others on this list aren't as well known (Patricia Wallace, the first woman to be elected student body president; Karen Leslie Stevenson, the first black woman awarded the Morehead-Cain Scholarship; and Ralph K. Frasier and LeRoy B. Frasier Jr., who were among the first Black undergraduates at UNC-CH).
If you have someone in mind, click here to make a nomination. The web portal will be open until 5 p.m. April 9.
Here's more from the N&O and the Carolina Alumni Review. And here's the website for the University Commission on History, Race and a Way Forward, which is doing a lot of the heavy lifting on how UNC-CH reckons with its past.
