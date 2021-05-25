The Syllabus: What's next for High Point University? Probably more academic programs

Less than three weeks after High Point University announced that it planned to open a dental school two years from now, the university sent out a short-but-intriguing news release Tuesday morning.
Here's how it started out (emphasis mine):
"As High Point University’s transformational growth continues, HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein has assembled a team of higher education leaders and consultants to explore new academic schools in law, nursing and optometry. The university also expects to launch a new doctor of medical sciences degree.
"Graduate degree programs have become a successful focus for HPU, and the university now enrolls more than 1,000 graduate students. The schools and programs under consideration are consistent with HPU’s strategic plan and align with prestigious graduate programs that have launched in the past several years.
"'At High Point University, we prepare students for the world as it is going to be,' says HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein. 'Our innovative and forward-thinking ideas to add new programs to respond to our ever-changing world is what we have been commissioned to do in higher learning.'"
A university spokeswoman told me that High Point "will be providing further updates about new programs in the fall."
High Point has been aggressively adding major new academic programs in recent years: pharmacy (started in 2016), engineering (2019), nursing (set to start in 2022) and dentistry (2023). The university now has 10 standalone academic schools; the dental school will make 11 unless High Point starts another one before then. Tuesday's news release is more evidence that High Point shows no signs of slowing down its academic expansion.
So let's take a quick look at these three possible and one probable new program:
Law
A High Point University School of Law would be the seventh law school in North Carolina, the third in the Triad (along with Elon and Wake Forest) and the first new law school in the state since 2006 when Elon (still in business) and Charlotte School of Law (collapsed and closed in 2017) opened their doors.
On one hand, a law school is a high-profile offering that would put High Point in esteemed academic company. Most flagship state universities (like UNC-Chapel Hill) and many elite private universities (like Duke and Wake Forest) have law schools. It's a neighborhood that High Point would very much like to live in, I think.
On the other, legal education is a crowded, competitive field. There has been plenty written nationally about how there seem to be more law schools and law school graduates than there are legal jobs.
That said, High Point, if it opts to start a law school, could be getting in at a good time, at least from a demand standpoint. Law school applications are up 20 percent this year, Law.com reported last month, and the applicant pool is on track to be the largest in a decade. Moreover, this year's applicant pool has significantly more people with top scores on the LSAT and strong college grades.
Nursing
High Point announced back in February that it had hired the founding chair for its new nursing program, a traditional four-year bachelor of science in nursing degree it plans to launch in fall 2022. (The founding chair, in case you missed it, is Racquel Ingram, who has worked at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T nursing schools.)
The fact that High Point is considering a nursing school suggests that it might want to offer a master's of nursing or a doctor of nursing practice, or both. Other options might be additional bachelor's degrees, such as a second-degree BSN or an RN-to-BSN for community college graduates.
Nursing, however, might be the one academic field more crowded than law. The vast majority of four-year colleges and universities in North Carolina already have nursing schools, and more than 50 N.C. community colleges and other schools offer two-year nursing programs. But the job outlook for registered nurses continues to be strong, and they're paid pretty well. DNPs — nurse anesthetists and nurse practitioners, meanwhile — are in even higher demand and are paid even better.
Optometry
Optometrists, according to the American Optometric Association, are "America's primary health care providers" who "examine, diagnose, treat and manage diseases and disorders of the eye." They can conduct comprehensive eye exams and prescribe medications and corrective lenses, among other things. They hold a doctor of optometry degree, which they earn after a four-year post college program. (But they aren't medical doctors; those are opthamologists, who can perform eye surgery.)
Unlike law and nursing schools, optometry schools are pretty rare. There are only 25 accredited optometry schools in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. None are in North Carolina.
But you could make the argument (as others have) that there are already too many optometry schools. A UNC-Chapel Hill report prepared in 2017 for UNC-Pembroke (which was considering optometry and four other health sciences programs) concluded that few N.C. college grads enroll in optometry school and, besides, North Carolina has been able to recruit optometrists from outside the state "with relative ease." UNC-Pembroke and Wingate University both considered optometry schools in recent years, but neither went for it.
Optometry, meanwhile, has been on HPU's radar since at least 2017.
Doctor of medical sciences
A physician assistant needs a master's degree from an accredited PA program to practice. A doctor of medical sciences is the terminal degree for PAs.
High Point University started its physician assistant studies program in 2015 and now enrolls a new class of 35 each summer. This doctoral program, which High Point said it "expects to launch," is the logical extension of its current master's degree offering.
The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant lists 275 accredited PA programs, including 12 in North Carolina. I couldn't easily find a count of doctoral programs for PAs, but it appears that the DMSc degree is relatively new and not nearly as common as PA master's degree programs.
Staff writer John Newsom covers higher education for the News & Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal.
Have something to say about this blog post? Email him at john.newsom@greensboro.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @JohnNewsomNR.
Support his coverage of higher education. Click here and here to learn about digital subscriptions the News & Record and the Journal.