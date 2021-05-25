The Syllabus: What's next for High Point University? Probably more academic programs

High Point University started its physician assistant studies program in 2015 and now enrolls a new class of 35 each summer. This doctoral program, which High Point said it "expects to launch," is the logical extension of its current master's degree offering.

The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant lists 275 accredited PA programs , including 12 in North Carolina. I couldn't easily find a count of doctoral programs for PAs, but it appears that the DMSc degree is relatively new and not nearly as common as PA master's degree programs.

