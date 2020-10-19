The Syllabus: While I was out

• Friday brought word of a second COVID-19 cluster at A&T : five members of the men's basketball team tested positive. A&T reported its third cluster on Sunday involving 10 members of the marching band .

• Friday also brought sad news from Raleigh. Irving McPhail, president of Saint Augustine’s University, died from COVID-19 complications . McPhail has been at the private university only since July.

Whew, what a week. Now that we're all caught up, let's hope this week isn't as frantic.

