Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar
A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.

March

1-21: 3.21 Dash for Down Syndrome, Greensboro (virtual)

14-21: 3-2-1 Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome (virtual)

20-28: Forsyth Creek Week 'Stormwater Runoff' Virtual 5K

20: Asheville Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Asheville

20: Gibson Park 5K, 10K and 10K Relay, 8:30 a.m., Jamestown

20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden

27: Blackbeard's Revenge 100, 5 a.m., Corolla

27: Run Sunset Beach Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Sunset Beach (virtual option)

27: YVEDDI Meals on the Run 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

28: Cary Greenways Half Marathon, 10K and 5K 8 a.m., Cary (virtual option)

April

1-17: Bennett College 5K, Greensboro (virtual)

3: Greenway 20K, 7 a.m., Raleigh

3: Gateway to the Smokies Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Waynesville

14: $5 5K, 6:30 p.m., Winston-Salem

16-25: Tar Heel 10 Miler, Chapel Hill (virtual)

17: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)

17: Blue Ridge Marathon, Half Marathon and Anthem Star 10K, 7:35 a.m., Roanoke, Va.

17: Piedmont Race Series: Dawn of a New Day 5K, 10 a.m., Elkin

17-24: Virtual Run with Friends 5K, Greensboro (virtual)

18: Trivium Racing Running Series: Pig Pounder 5K, 4 p.m., Greensboro

24: Shred the Tread 5K, 7 a.m., Greensboro

24: Owls Roost Rumble, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option April 1-30)

24: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Belews Lake Olympic and Sprint Triathlon, 8 a.m., Stokesdale

24: SCS Educational Foundation MAD Dash 5K, 8 a.m., Dobson

24: Gibson Park 5K, 10K and 10K Relay, 8:30 a.m., Jamestown

24-May 1: Beautiful Butterflies Laps for Lupus and Mental Health Awareness 5K, Winston-Salem (virtual)

May

1: Myrtle Beach Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6:55 a.m., Myrtle Beach, S.C.

1: The Race Series: May the Course Be With You 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)

1: Run 5 Feed 5 5K, 8 a.m., Archdale

1: Feet for the Street 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option)

1: GO FAR 5K, 9 a.m., High Point

1: Senior Games 10K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem (torch.ncseniorgames.org, 336-727-2325 or chuckv@cityofws.org

2: Lake Norman Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Mooresville (virtual option)

8: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Tritown Sprint Triathlon, 8:30 a.m., Browns Summit

11: $5 5K, 6:30 p.m., Winston-Salem

15: Running the Vines 5K and 10K at Shelton Vineyards, 8 a.m., Dobson

15: Piedmont Race Series: Bermuda Run Cares 5K, 8 a.m., Advance

15: Get Your Rear in Gear 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem

15 or 16: Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon, Cary

22: Gibson Park 5K, 10K and 10K Relay, 8 a.m., Jamestown

22: Senior Games 10K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem (torch.ncseniorgames.org, 336-727-2325 or chuckv@cityofws.org

June

5: Run Wild 5K at the N.C. Zoo, 7:30 a.m., Asheboro

5: The Race Series: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option April 1-June 5)

8: $5 5K, 6:30 p.m., Winston-Salem

12: Feed Stokes 5K and Half Marathon, 7:30 a.m., King

13: Triad Hindu Temple 5K, 9 a.m., Oak Ridge

26: Dirty Dozen 5K Obstacle Mud Run, 8 a.m., Clemmons

26: Gibson Park 5K, 10K and 10K Relay, 8 a.m., Jamestown

26: Ultimate Runner, 4:30 p.m., Winston-Salem

27: Charlotte Racefest Half Marathon and 10K, 7:30 a.m., Charlotte (virtual option)

July

3: The Race Series: Fun Fourth Freedom Run, Greensboro

17: Beat the Heat 5K, 6 p.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option)

23: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Distilling Speakeasy 5K, 9 p.m., Greensboro

24: Kids for Kids Triathlon, 8 a.m., Clemmons

25: Smiley Sprint Triathlon, 7:30 a.m., Clemmons

August

7: Law Enforcement Torch Run 5K, 9 a.m., Greensboro

14: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: High Point Triathlon, 7:45 a.m., High Point

14: Hobby Trails 5K and 10K, 7:55 a.m., Winston-Salem

21: Asheville Half Marathon and 10K, 7 a.m., Asheville

September

11: Davidson Doozie 5K, 8 a.m., Lexington

18: Equinox Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Wentworth

18: The Race Series: PTI Run on the Runway 5K and 10K, 9 a.m., Greensboro.

19: Forest Oaks 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro

19: Trivium Racing Running Series: Growler Gallop 5K and 10K, 5:30 p.m., Greensboro

25: Salem Lake 30K, 7 Miles and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

25: Dirty Dozen 5K Obstacle Mud Run, 8 a.m., Clemmons

25: Miles for Matthew 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

October

2: Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock 50K and 50 Miles, 5:45 a.m., Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park (virtual option)

2: Oktoberfest Half Marathon and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Brevard

2: Run Friends Run 5K, 8:30 a.m., Thomasville

2: Stop Drop and Roll 5K, 9 a.m., Summerfield

9: Run Holden Beach Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Supply

9: Baltimore Running Festival Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7:30 a.m., Baltimore

9: 5K on the Greenway, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (virtual option)

16: Run for Joy 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

17: Bull City Race Fest Half Marathon and 5 Miles, Durham

22: The Race Series: Cannonball Run Double Barrel Challenge 5K, 7 p.m., Greensboro

23: The Race Series: Cannonball Run Marathon and Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Greensboro

30: Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 7 a.m., Emerald Isle

30: Triple Lakes Half Marathon, 40K and Relay, 40 Miles and Relay, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)

November

6: Horneytown Run for Hospice 5K, 8:30 a.m., High Point (virtual option)

6: Miles for Meals 5K, 5:30 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

7: City of Oaks Marathon and Relay, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 7 a.m., Raleigh

7: SwimRun NC, 8 a.m., Danbury

13: Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K, 7 a.m., Richmond, Va.

13: Mayberry Half Marathon, 10K and 5K, 8 a.m., Mount Airy

20: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)

20-21: We Care Walk-Run for Hunger 5K and 10K, Winston-Salem (virtual)

25: Running of the Turkeys 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro

25: Turkey Strut 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem

26: Black Friday Relays, 9 a.m., Salem Lake, Winston-Salem

December

4: William G. White Jr. Family YMCA Mistletoe Run Half Marathon and 5K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

4: Run at the Rock 7 Miles and 14 Miles, 9 a.m., Cedarock Park, Burlington (virtual option)

18: The Race Series: Jingle Jog 5K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem

31: Running of the Lights, 11:59 p.m., Tanglewood Park, Clemmons

January 2022

8: Frosty Fifty 50K and Relay and 25K, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem

April 2022

30: Sherlock 5K, 8 a.m., Greensboro

