Road, trail and virtual races in the Triad – Race Days running calendar

A listing of road, trail and virtual races in the Triad and beyond. Click on the race titles to find more information or to sign up. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, listings are subject to change, and race details are, too. To send listings or to alert me to broken links or calendar changes, please email eddie.wooten@greensboro.com.
March
20: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Hagan Stone Duathlon, 10 a.m., Hagan-Stone Park, Pleasant Garden
April
17: Wilmington Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, 6 a.m., Wrightsville Beach to Wilmington (virtual option)
24-May 1: Beautiful Butterflies Laps for Lupus and Mental Health Awareness 5K, Winston-Salem (virtual)
May
1: Senior Games 10K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem (torch.ncseniorgames.org, 336-727-2325 or chuckv@cityofws.org
22: Senior Games 10K, 9 a.m., Winston-Salem (torch.ncseniorgames.org, 336-727-2325 or chuckv@cityofws.org
June
5: The Race Series: Craft Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Winston-Salem (virtual option April 1-June 5)
July
August
September
October
2: Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock 50K and 50 Miles, 5:45 a.m., Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park (virtual option)
9: Trivium Racing Multisport Series: Motus Nat Greene’s Revenge Triathlon and Duathlon, 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (virtual option)
30: Triple Lakes Half Marathon, 40K and Relay, 40 Miles and Relay, 8 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)
November
20: Trivium Racing Running Series: Greensboro Half Marathon and 5K, 8:30 a.m., Greensboro (virtual option)
December
January 2022
April 2022
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.