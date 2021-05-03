Blue Ridge Parkway names first woman to lead park in 86 years

Swartout said she will work with staff – there are now 151 permanent and 125 seasonal employees – to communicate with visitors about “recreating responsibly.”

“This is a national initiative around helping guide people to have safe experiences, whether it means masking up when you’re going to come within 6 feet of people, picking up your own trash or ensuring that you leave the place in as good or better state than you found it. Those are some things are going to help everyone, have a better experience,” she said.

LOOKING TO A BRIGHT FUTURE, INSPIRING GIRLS IN LEADERSHIP

Swartout said she is a “people person” and expects to get out in COVID-19, socially distanced ways this summer to meet with people up and down the parkway corridor.

“I love the idea that much of what we get done is not just with the government’s work but it’s also through our partners through the conservation trusts, through our not-for-profit partners, working with Federal Highways,” she said.