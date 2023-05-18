BLUES TIME: The 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival hits Greensboro’s LeBauer Park on Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. Artists include headliner Charlie Musselwhite, Callie Day, Sandra Hall featuring The King Bees, Little Pink Anderson, Kat Riggins, Mama and the Ruckus, and Winston-Salem’s own Wezo Trollinger Band. General admission tickets are $50. Go to piedmontblues.org/ncbluesweek for more information.
