If trends hold, Guilford mask mandate may soon be lifted — again

Another factor the board said it would use in helping them make a decision is the rate of community transmission. That number, however, isn’t so good. Guilford is considered a “high-transmission” county, meaning that it is seeing more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a given week, Vann said.

Still, daily numbers of new confirmed cases and hospitalizations are slowly dropping and forecasts suggest further decline.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert from Winston-Salem’s Atrium Health, said that in the days preceding Thanksgiving, the pandemic should be in a “sweet spot” where many cities and counties across the state will consider lifting their mask mandates.

Although Ohl said he is more strict about masking, he believed that elected leaders could safely consider doing so around that time.

“Right around the first of the week before Thanksgiving we’re going to be at a spot where we’ll meet all the parameters and the metrics,” Ohl said.

He said that Winston-Salem, Durham and Charlotte will likely consider lifting their mask mandates around that same time.