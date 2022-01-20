Bob Goalby, the 1958 GGO champion, dies at age 92

Goalby was a member of the 1963 Ryder Cup team and he’s directly responsible for steering his nephews to Wake Forest.

Goalby, who played football at Illinois, got to know Jesse Haddock, who was the golf coach for the Deacons at the time. It was Goalby who told him about his nephew Jay, who was a hot-shot junior player in Belleville.

Jay ended up taking Haddock’s scholarship offer and in 1973 and ’74 was part of Wake Forest’s national championship teams. Jerry Haas, who is 10 years younger, also came to Wake Forest and was an All-America. He has been the golf coach for the Deacons for the past 26 years.

Jay Haas said in 2012 that one of the greatest gifts his uncle gave him was urging him to go to Wake Forest.

“It really is strange to think about how the turns in your life can affect a lot of people,” Jay said. “Things happen, and you don’t know if you are doing the right thing, but in my case in coming to Wake Forest, it turned out to be a great decision.”

Jay’s only other scholarship offer was from Bowling Green.

“The coach from Bowling Green recruited me, and he was the only one,” said Haas, who was the 1973 NCAA champion who went on to win nine times on the PGA Tour and 18 times on the PGA Champions Tour. “And my Uncle Bob kind of discouraged that because he didn’t want me to stay in that part of the country, and thought that going south with better weather would benefit me the most.”