Boo! Here's what North Carolinians are most afraid of, report says

RALEIGH — If you get scared of falling short, you aren't alone.

North Carolinians are most afraid of failure — and it's not the only state where people worry about reaching their goals, a new report finds.

Failing was also the biggest fear of residents of Arizona, Massachusetts and Utah, according to internet search findings from safety equipment provider yourlocalsecurity.com.

So what could be behind the phobia?

North Carolina is home to some of the top universities in the nation, so it's possible the searches come from stressed college students. The state also draws high-achieving workers to its banking and biotechnology industries.

While the thought of not succeeding might spook people in North Carolina, many states' top phobias were tied to the craziness of 2020.

Nationwide, being scared of other people was most common — likely due to isolation from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

"Anthropophobia, the fear of people, made up 22% of all phobia search volume — making it the most-searched fear in the United States," according to the report. "Search volume for anthropophobia increased by five times since 2019."