BOOK-ISH: It’s the second Saturday of the month, which means the African American Literature Club will be meeting at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. This week, the group will be discussing Sadeqa Johnson’s “The House of Eve” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. It’s free.
