Book review: In 'Tin Camp Road,' a single mom tries to provide for her gifted daughter

"Tin Camp Road" by Ellen Airgood; Riverhead Books (304 pages, $27).

With close to 9 million acres of forest framed by 1,700 miles of shoreline, it's hard to beat the vast, pristine beauty of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. For Laurel Hill and her daughter, Skye, there is nowhere they'd rather be. This mother-daughter duo are the heart of Ellen Airgood's new novel "Tin Camp Road," but the U.P. — from the glittering waters of Lake Superior to snow-covered two-tracks, unspoiled starry skies and sled-dog races — is the novel's soul.

It's a familiar story, hardworking single mom strives to do good by her child, but the unique environment, which Airgood fleshes out with convincing local characters and nods to area history, makes for a satisfying and enjoyable read. The many nods to nature would not be nearly as satisfying, however, without them being seen through the 10-year-old eyes of the precocious, curious and earnest Skye. She is a joy, and more mature than her age would imply, making risotto for dinner and pointing out flaws in her mom's idealism.

She is also extremely talented, artistically and academically. Skye's mom, Laurel, who never finished college, cleans hotel rooms, working too long to try and make ends meet, even grudgingly staying late on Skye's birthday.