Bookmarks to present best-selling author

BOOK TALK: Bookmarks will present the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Brad Meltzer on tour for his new book, “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Calvary Moravian Church at 600 Holly Avenue Northwest in Winston-Salem. This is a free event. A book ticket option is available that includes attendance to the book talk, a hardcover copy of “The Nazi Conspiracy” and a front-of-the-line signing pass. For tickets, visit bookmarksnc.org/BradMeltzer.