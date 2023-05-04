BOOKS GALORE: Bibliophiles, alert! The Shepherd’s Center will hold its annual used book sale starting Thursday and will run until Saturday at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building. The center’s biggest fundraiser, the book sale includes a mind-blowing number of books sold for cheap. The books drop to half-price on Saturday. Parking and admission are free. Book sales go toward helping older adults in our community.
