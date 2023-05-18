BOOKS GALORE: The Greensboro Bound Literary Festival runs Friday to Saturday, mostly at the Greensboro Cultural Center, and features more than 30 events. (Thursday’s event is sold out.) It starts with An Evening with Charles Frazier, the author of “Cold Mountain,” at 7 p.m. Friday and ends with a celebration with N.C. writers Lee Smith and Daniel Wallace at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both events are free and at the center’s Van Dyke Performance Space, though you must register for Frazier’s event. For the whole schedule, go to https://events.greensborobound.com.
