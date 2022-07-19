Boom Supersonic unveils latest Overture design, new development partnerships

Boom Supersonic unveiled Tuesday the latest design update for its Overture aircraft, along with reaching an alliance with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman.

Boom, based in Denver, also disclosed plans to expand its operational partnership with Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. that has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem and more than 1,000 employees.

The aircraft manufacturer announced all three developments at the Farnborough International Airshow U.K. — the world’s largest airshow.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It is scheduled to begin test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

However, Boom is several years away from having a commercial aircraft debut at its planned $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said Monday that “grading is underway right now" for the planned 400,000-square-foot facility.

Boom said Tuesday's update represents the culmination of "26 million core-hours of simulated software designs, five wind tunnel tests, and the careful evaluation of 51 full design iterations."

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that enable the airliner to cruise at Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over land.

Boom said the four-engine design reduces noise, while decreasing costs for airline operators.

Overture’s contoured fuselage has a larger diameter toward the front of the aircraft and a smaller diameter toward the rear. Boom has applied this design technique to minimize drag and maximize fuel efficiency at supersonic speeds.

"The aircraft’s gull wings are sculpted to enhance supersonic performance, as well as improve subsonic and transonic handling," Boom said. "Importantly, the wing shaping also helps ensure safety and stability at any speed."

Boom said it is expanding its supply-chain partnership with Collins to include evaluation and development of major aircraft systems and components for Overture.

Also Tuesday, Boom provided an update on the status of its first full-scale testing facility in Centennial, Colo. The company said it will begin outfitting its Iron Bird operations, a 70,000-square foot facility that will house the systems integration labs that include the iron bird test model and fully functional flight deck simulators.

That facility is designed to test and validate all critical systems before aircraft production launches at the PTI superfactory.