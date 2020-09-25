Both major parties monitoring local mail-in voting

GREENSBORO - With mail-in absentee voting now in full swing, local leaders in both the Republican and Democratic parties are keeping a watchful eye on a process greatly popularized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Friday morning, more than 56,500 voters from Guilford County have applied for absentee ballots and just less than 9,300 of them already have been cast.

That's fourth highest statewide, behind Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. Elsewhere in the region, more than 6,700 Forsyth County voters have cast mail-in ballots so far, along with about 1,050 residents of Rockinggam County, according to recently released figures from the state Board of Elections.

At the local level, the process seems to be going pretty smoothly, said Betsy Fox, chairwoman of the Guilford County Democratic Party,

"I tell people that I got my absentee ballot, I mailed it in and it was accepted within a week," said Fox.

David Greeson, her GOP counterpart, said he is skeptical after state elections officials recently approved changes to the absentee voting system. But he has heard no complaints about what's happening locally.

"As best we can tell, it's going reasonably well," Greeson said of the local situation.