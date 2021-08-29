Bramble patch? Berries grow better in pruned rows or hills

3. Finally, shorten the remaining canes. This keeps them from flopping around too much. Four or 5 feet is a good height, though if the canes are held up by a wire strung between posts along the row, or to a post at each hill, they can be left longer and will bear more fruit.

Other steps

Black raspberries, purple raspberries and blackberries bear their fruits on branches that grow off the canes, so two additional pruning steps are necessary.

First, pinch off the tips of any growing (new) canes during the summer when they reach 3 to 4 feet in height, to induce them to branch. Then, during winter, shorten each branch to 2 feet long.

Also, remove old canes that have already fruited and reduce the number of young canes, just as for the red and yellow raspberries. As with the raspberries, ideally do this now. You could also do it in winter.

Tie shoots of blackberries and purple and black raspberries to posts or wires to keep their tips from arching to the ground and rooting.