Brandt Snedeker
Brandt Snedeker

Genesis Invitational Golf

Brandt Snedeker at the Genesis Invitational in February.

PGA Tour victories

9

Best 2021 finishes

Tie for 4th at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

World ranking

No. 132

FedEx Cup points

No. 91

Notable

Is a two-time winner of the Wyndham in 2007 and 2018.

 In the first round in 2018 he shot a course-record 59.

